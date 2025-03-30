Manchester United have turned their attention to a new attacking talent who’s been thriving on the wing since his move to a Serie A side in January, according to an Italian reporter.

Ruben Amorim will be waiting for some reinforcements to his Man Utd squad in the summer after taking over mid-season. Only Patrick Dorgu arrived in January, joining from Lecce, so Man Utd will have to make some changes to help their new head coach ahead of his second season in charge.

And they are once again looking at Serie A as a market of interest after an Italian source revealed they have begun watching Como talent, Assane Diao.

According to Nicolo Schira, Man Utd sent a scout to watch Diao in action against Empoli on Saturday.

The Senegal international has scored five goals from 12 appearances already for Como since they signed him from Real Betis in January.

He didn’t score in front of Man Utd’s scout, as Como claimed a 1-1 draw against Empoli, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if the Red Devils take a closer look at the 19-year-old in the coming months.

Diao has a contract with Como until 2029 and there has been no mention yet of how much they’d ask for to sell him. Indeed, they signed him so recently that they probably haven’t had much time to even consider that themselves.

But if he keeps up his current form, big clubs will be looking to test their resolve and Man Utd might be a suitor to keep an eye on.

Until recently, Amorim was hoping to reunite with his former Sporting CP player Geovany Quenda to bolster his options at wing-back, but the 17-year-old has agreed to join Chelsea in 2026 instead.

Therefore, Man Utd could now be considering other options like the right-footed Diao, who has played on either wing since joining Como.

Diao singled out by Como manager Fabregas

While Diao didn’t get a goal or assist against Empoli, Como head coach Cesc Fabregas named the teenager as the only player whose performance he liked.

“I’m not happy, I say that I didn’t like my team,” said the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder. “Maybe it’s my fault, but I think the only positive thing today is the point.

“I tell the players that we have to get back down to earth, some of them thought they were at Bayern Munich. That’s not good. Now we need to keep working, that’s football. Empoli could have won, we had prepared the match, but I didn’t like some things about their attitude.

“We didn’t press high and hard, we recovered a lot of balls. The team is made to play like this. Empoli was also good. We have to be ready, we have to be more careful in this type of game. We have to approach the game differently and raise the level.

“The only player from today I liked was Assane Diao. Despite the fact, he only returned from international duty on Thursday. He was the only one who tried to do something. I believe we can do much better.”

Man Utd transfer news: Striker targets willing to join/Fernandes interest surfaces

Meanwhile, Man Utd have also been credited with an interest in Hugo Ekitike for the centre-forward role.

And one report has revealed the ‘unique advantage’ Man Utd have in the race for the Eintracht Frankfurt forward, who’s also admired by Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, he’s not the only striker they could be considering, after a different report suggested Victor Osimhen would be ready to join them from Napoli after his loan spell at Galatasaray.

In other news, Real Madrid have been backed to make a massive bid for Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes.

