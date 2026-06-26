Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox could move for Alex Scott if he fails to land Mateus Fernandes

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘turned attention’ to Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and ‘could walk away’ from West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes.

The Red Devils were always going to be busy in this summer’s transfer window because they need to bolster their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

Man Utd need to strengthen in various positions this summer, though their priority is to revamp their midfield in the absence of Casemiro.

Michael Carrick’s side have already struck a deal with Atalanta to land Ederson Silva for around £38m, but they will not stop there and will land at least one more midfielder this summer.

In recent weeks, it has seemed that Fernandes is likely to be their next addition, but United’s move for the West Ham player has become complicated.

It has been widely reported that Fernandes still prefers Man Utd over Tottenham, but West Ham want a minimum £80m for the talented midfielder and the Red Devils seem unwilling to meet this valuation.

Now, a report from The i Paper claims Man Utd ‘could walk away’ from the deal for Fernandes over West Ham’s valuation, while they have ‘turned attention’ to Scott as a cheaper alternative.

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Man Utd face issue in Alex Scott negotiations as next four signings mooted

On Thursday morning, we reported that Bournemouth boss Marco Rose has made it clear that he wants to keep Scott beyond this summer, while club chiefs have no intention of making life easy for the Red Devils in negotiations.

The i Paper are also reporting that Bournemouth have ‘no desire’ to sell Scott, though Man Utd ‘believe a fee under £80m – the amount West Ham are demanding for Fernandes – could still be agreed for the talented 22-year-old’.

The same report has shed light on what Man Utd plan to do for the remainder of this window, with it noted that they want a ‘full-back, left-wing and reserve goalkeeper’ after a second midfielder.

Regarding the goalkeeper position, a new shot-stopper is needed because Andre Onana has a deal to have another loan spell elsewhere.

Leeds United star Karl Darlow has been mooted as a potential option for this signing, but they have been dealt a blow by the goalkeeper making a decision on his future at Elland Road.

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