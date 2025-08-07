Manchester United have won the race to sign Benjamin Sesko, though have compromised on two aspects of the deal to do so, according to reports.

Sesko, 22, was courted by both Man Utd and Newcastle. The Magpies tabled two bids for the RB Leipzig frontman, with their second offer understood to be worth €90m (€80m plus €10m in add-ons).

However, in an all too familiar turn of events for Newcastle, Sesko only had eyes for Man Utd.

The Red Devils agreed personal terms with the Slovenian on a five-year contract running until 2030. However, unlike the vast majority of deals Man Utd complete, there is not believed to be a club option for an extra season.

That was the first compromise Man Utd made to seal a deal with the player and a second compromise has been made in negotiations with Leipzig.

Man Utd’s opening offer for Sesko totalled €85m (€75m plus €10m in add-ons). Per David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have now agreed a deal with Leipzig after altering their terms.

Both reporters confirmed the agreement struck is worth €76.5m plus €8.5m in add-ons. As such, United have agreed to a slightly higher fixed fee, while Romano also stated the add-ons included are ‘very easy’ to achieve.

In the reporter’s words, it’s now ‘almost guaranteed’ that the full €85m package will be paid.

Taking to X to confirm the agreement, Romano wrote: “Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement club to club reached with RB Leipzig for €76.5m plus €8.5m add-ons.

“Sesko agreed terms until 2030. Sesko made clear on Tuesday that he wanted Man Utd, deal now reality.”

On the exact terms of the deal, the trusted reporter added: “The add-ons for Benjamin Sesko deal will be very easy to reach, as RB Leipzig wanted.

“Manchester United will pay €76.5m fee plus €8.5m in very easy add-ons, bringing the package up to €85m almost guaranteed. Sesko, ready to fly to Manchester.”

According to Ben Jacobs, United director, Christopher Vivell played a critical role in Man Utd beating Newcastle to Sesko.

Vivell previously served as RB Leipzig’s technical director between 2020-22 and maintains excellent relations with the Red Bull group.

The plan of action is for Sesko to fly to England later today before undergoing a medical and signing his contract at Old Trafford on Friday.

With Sesko now in line to form a new-look front three cosisting of he, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, United’s attention will now turn to central midfield…

