Man Utd seal SECOND wing-back signing after done deal claims

A stunning report has claimed Manchester United have ‘already snapped up’ a second wing-back signing to follow Patrick Dorgu, while the ultra-reliable David Ornstein has provided his insight on the deal expected to cost €40m/£33.5m.

Man Utd are primed to make Patrick Dorgu the first major signing of the Ruben Amorim era. A deal with Lecce worth €30m plus €5m in add-ons has been ironed out and the 20-year-old has agreed personal terms too.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Dorgu will travel to Manchester on Saturday to finalise the move which will either be officially announced later that day or on Sunday.

Dorgu is expected to line up at left wing-back in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. But according to a bombshell report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, a right wing-back has been lined up for six months from now in the summer.

The report made a series of strong claims that in all, suggested Man Utd WILL sign Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda in June.

The report’s headline read: “Manchester United have already grabbed Quenda for the summer.”

That was quickly doubled down upon in the copy, with A Bola adding: “Manchester United have already snapped up Geovany Quenda.

“Not in this winter transfer window, but for the summer, a transfer that, according to A Bola, is assured, with the 17-year-old winger joining the Red Devils from 2025/2026.”

Quenda is one of the most highly-rated talents Portugal have produced in recent years and is well known to Amorim through their time at Sporting.

The left-footer can play in almost any position up and down the right flank, though it was at right wing-back where he most often featured during the early stages of the 2024/25 season before Amorim left for Old Trafford.

David Ornstein weighs in

A Bola’s reporting suggested Quenda to Man Utd is practically a done deal. Soon after their report was published, The Athletic’s David Ornstein provided his take on the situation.

Ornstein did confirm Man Utd are ‘exploring’ a move for Quenda in the summer, though stopped well short of making the kinds of claims A Bola did.

Nonetheless, Ornstein provided fresh details in his assessment, revealing Quenda is likely to cost €40m/£33.5m if he does move to Man Utd.

“Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP in the summer,” wrote the reporter.

“No formal offer has been made but United are looking into a move for the 17-year-old Portugal youth international, who turns 18 in April and is expected to cost around €40million.

“A switch would reunite Quenda with United head coach Ruben Amorim, the pair having worked together before Amorim left Sporting for Old Trafford in November.

“For now, though, United are prioritising business in the winter market ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline. Work on the next window will be stepped up subsequently.”

Analysis on the player within The Athletic’s piece confirmed Quenda would likely be utilised at right wing-back if reunited with Amorim in England.

