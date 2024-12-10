Manchester United have secured the signing of one of English football’s most talented teenage wing prospects after they beat off competition from both Arsenal and Chelsea to sign Emmanuel Ziro.

The Red Devils’ first team might have found the going tough in recent times, with their senior side currently 13th in the Premier League and licking their wounds after a woeful 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening in the second straight loss of Ruben Amorim’s reign. But at least Manchester United have been given big hope for the future with their Under-18s side sweeping all before them this season and boasting a perfect 100% record from their 10 matches played so far.

Indeed, the United academy is stacked with burgeoning talent and with Ruben Amorim a big believer in promoting youth, United could save themselves a small fortune in the transfer market in years to come if some of their teenage prospects fulfil their undoubted potential.

Now they have added another sizeable talent to their pool with the capture of Ziro, who moves to Manchester from the London-based Cre8tive Football Academy.

And after signing on the dotted line for United, the 16-year-old could not hide his delight, having also confirmed he is a long-time fan of United.

Confirming the move on Instagram, Ziro has revealed both his excitement at the switch and that he is a Red Devils supporter.

He wrote: “Firstly, I would like to thank my family for all their love, support and encouragement throughout the years.

“For as long as I can remember I’ve had a ball at my feet and enjoy the game of football. I now have the opportunity to continue doing that at the biggest club in the world, as well as the team I support.

“I look forward to continuing my journey playing for Manchester United and would like to thank everyone that has contributed to my development up until now especially @cre8tive.football. You guys are my family and I thank you for everything you have done for me up.”

The Man Utd talent spotter who brought in Ziro

The move to sign Ziro is the latest in a long line of talent brought to the club by the club’s lead scout for the south of England, Jamahl Jarrett.

He joined the club back in 2021 having previously worked for Crystal Palace and was responsible for the swoop on the Eagles’ academy to sign Slovakia youth international winger Samuel Lusale over the summer.

Jarrett has made a sizeable impression at Carrington since his appointment having also played a sizeable role in the successful pursuit of the highly-rated Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal.

Obi-Martin is expected to soon be knocking on the door for a first-team place, having scored six times in 10 games this season.

But he is far from the only one, with James Scanlon, Gabriele Biancheri, Amir Ibragimov and Tyler Fletcher – son of Darren – all making names for themselves this season.

