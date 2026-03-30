Man Utd secure ‘verbal agreement’ as Fabrizio Romano confirms DEAL DONE

Manchester United have sealed a ‘verbal agreement’ with a veteran star and the terms involved contain a club-friendly option, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A busy summer is expected at Man Utd, with decisions to be made on who arrives and who leaves, not to mention who takes permanent control in the manager’s office.

Regarding exits, Rasmus Hojlund is joining Napoli, with the €44m option in his loan deal to be taken up. Marcus Rashford is expected to wind up at Barcelona outright, and there’ll be no U-turn on handing Casemiro a new contract.

Harry Maguire too is out of contract in the summer, though he’s just verbally agreed a contract extension that puts the ball in Man Utd’s court.

News of Maguire being close to agreeing a new deal broke roughly 10 days ago. At that time, we revealed which four Premier League clubs had tried to make a play for the experienced defender.

However, a one-year deal with a club option for a second season was expected to be finalised to ensure Maguire’s career continued on at Old Trafford.

And per transfer guru Romano when reporting on Instagram, that deal has now been verbally agreed.

“HERE WE GO! Harry Maguire, set to sign NEW DEAL at Man United until JUNE 2027,” wrote Romano.

“Verbal agreement in place with Maguire and United set to put pen to paper before the end of the season

“The agreement will also include an option on club side to extend the contract until June 2028 – if United want.”

Aside from Man Utd having control over whether the option for a second season is activated, the club have also secured favourable terms on the salary front.

Maguire currently pockets around £190,000-a-week, but our insider, Fraser Fletcher, previously revealed Maguire had greenlit a sizeable reduction in his wages.

While the final figure is still to be verified, we were previously informed Maguire had approved dropping down from £190,000-a-week to around £100,000-a-week.

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In other news, Manchester United are reported to have ‘formally entered’ the race, alongside Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, to sign a top Serie A centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Elsewhere, Red Devils legend David Beckham has explained why he thinks Michael Carrick is “exactly” the right fit to be the next permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Finally, Arsenal are reportedly busting a gut to beat United to the £100m signing of one of the Premier League’s best midfielders this summer.