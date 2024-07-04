Man Utd ‘send offer’ to Liverpool target as Ashworth vs Hughes transfer war explodes

Manchester United have reportedly ‘sent a contract offer’ to Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Juventus.

The Red Devils have finally appointed Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director and now their summer transfer window is expected to heat up.

Ashworth is close to making Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt the first signing of his tenure but the business certainly won’t stop there, with Rabiot now being eyed.

The France midfielder, who is currently away on international duty at Euro 2024, officially parted ways with the Italian giants last week after his contract came to an end.

Juventus were keen for Rabiot to extend his stay in Turin but were ultimately unable to reach an agreement with the 29-year-old, who is keen to take on a new challenge in the Premier League.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool have registered an interest in Rabiot as Arne Slot looks to acquire a new centre-mid this summer.

The Merseyside club’s sporting director Richard Hughes has done his due diligence on a potential deal and is known to have excellent contacts in Italy.

Rabiot will certainly have no shortage of options this summer and now Man Utd have made their first big move in the race for his signature.

Man Utd send ‘three-year offer’ to Euro 2024 star

According to journalist Nick Semeraro, Man Utd ‘have offered a three-year contract to Rabiot’ as they try and beat their rivals in the race.

Semeraro adds that there is ‘other Premier League interest’ in the centre-mid and Real Madrid are also keen on him.

Rabiot is undoubtedly a top player on his day. He spent five years with Juventus and won four major trophies there.

Rabiot has gone through periods of good and bad form in Italy but looked close to being back to his best last season, netting five goals and making three assists in 35 matches.

He’s now one of the first names on the team sheet for France and it’s only a matter of time until he chooses his next club.

As we’ve consistently reported, Man Utd are keen to sign a new midfielder this summer as they look to offload unwanted players Casemiro and Scott McTominay.

In fact, it’s thought that the only midfielder at Old Trafford who’s future is secure with the club is Kobbie Mainoo – so Rabiot could be signed as a replacement for one of those who leave.

