Man Utd ‘senior’ stars reach verdict on INEOS sacking Carrick as squad react to Martinez bombshell

Manchester United’s ‘senior’ players are reportedly still backing head coach Michael Carrick after Lisandro Martinez’s outburst.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign, having only won two of their first nine games in all competitions.

And there has been a lot of noise around Man Utd after Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, with defender Martinez dramatically hitting out at technical director Jason Wilcox over a lack of investment in the summer transfer window.

Martinez has since apologised for his comments after reportedly having a meeting with Man Utd chiefs, but his comments struck a chord with supporters after they argued that Carrick was not sufficiently backed in the summer.

While Martinez was critical of Man Utd’s board, he gave backing to Carrick and a new report from Manchester Evening News claims the squad are ‘united behind’ the head coach ahead of this weekend’s trip to Leeds United.

Man Utd squad react to Lisandro Martinez’s outburst

It is noted that ‘not everything Martinez said was appreciated by every player’ at Man Utd, but ‘his attempts to deflect criticism away from Carrick and towards the board were seen as a positive’.

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It is also said that Man United’s players are still ‘fiercely committed’ to Carrick, while ‘several senior players agree with Martinez’s sentiments that the head coach didn’t get the backing he warranted this summer and it is a view shared by some in Carrick’s inner circle as well’.

We have reported this week that Carrick also retains INEOS’ backing ahead of this weekend.

Carrick commented on the Martinez situation on Friday, and argued that the issue has “galvanised” the Man Utd squad this week.

“It’s done really,” Carrick told a news conference on Friday.

“We’ve moved on from that. It’s really not a drama for us as a group. I have to say, they were in really good spirits and trained really well, so we’ve moved on pretty quickly.

“There’s a lot of people that say a lot of things, and ex-pros or not ex-pros, it doesn’t necessarily mean you understand what’s going on here.

“Just because people talk from the outside, that doesn’t mean that’s the truth. I’m telling you the truth. The squad today was in a fantastic place, better than I’ve seen it for a while, actually.”

He continued: “Certain situations, it can galvanise the group, and it’s certainly galvanised the group as this week’s progressed,” he said.

“The boys are, I have to say, in a really good place right now.

“I don’t need results. I don’t need results, we all need results. It’s not about me, you know? It’s not about me. Manchester United is a lot bigger than any individual, bigger than me, bigger than any player, anyone else who works at this football club.

“Whatever’s best for the football club and for the team on Sunday is the most important thing, it really is not about me.”