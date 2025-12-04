Manchester United are starting to believe that it will be worth paying the January premium for Antoine Senemyo – though a sizeable dilemma is now presenting itself to Ruben Amorim ahead of the January transfer window.

Semenyo has been a revelation so far this season, scoring six goals and adding three assists from his first 11 games, though his form has dropped off somewhat in recent games and he has now gone three matches without a G/A following revelations over his exit clause and in the wake of growing claims that he could depart Bournemouth in January.

That £65million (€74m, $87m) clause is active during the early phase of the January transfer window – and we can now reveal that it is expected to drop to around £50 million (€57m, $67m) in the summer.

While the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City – as we exclusively revealed this week at the express wish of Pep Guardiola – are considered favourites, it now seems United are not to be ruled out of the race just yet either.

Indeed, we understand that Manchester United view him as the kind of versatile, proven-quality addition they will need beyond this season, particularly if they return to European competition.

There is also a concern that waiting until the summer could see them lose out in the race for his signature.

Several other clubs are wrestling with the same dilemma – with City, Liverpool and Tottenham all weighing up the pros and cons of moving now rather than later.

We have previously reported how United are looking for a new version of Amad Diallo to add depth to their squad and Semenyo is seen in that mould, while he could also be considered for a change of positions in Amorim’s system.

However, by moving to sign him now, any move would have serious implications for Amorim’s top transfer priority in January…

Man Utd could try use Semenyo in different position

United are understood to be intrigued by the flexibility he would give them in terms of moving around the attacking pieces of their side.

And there is also a feeling that Semenyo could play the right-wing back role, given the way it is used in Amorim’s system.

And while his price tag is reasonable, a second dilemma comes in the fact that United also want to sign a new midfielder in January.

The majority of their funds for 2026 were expected to go towards an elite player for the centre of the field, and they must now wrestle with the choice of making a move for Semenyo before that midfield situation is fixed.

As for Bournemouth, they remain determined to retain the player’s services until the summer at least, though they will be powerless to block any exit if that exit clause is triggered.

Nonetheless, he remains vital to their plans and the Cherries are doing all in their power to convince him to stay – for now.

The winger has become a core name in Andoni Iraola’s plans and he is paramount to their hopes of bringing European football to the club for the first time in their history.

“Antoine’s integral to our vision,” a club source told my colleague Fraser Fletcher. “We’re chasing Europe, and he’s not going anywhere easily.”

