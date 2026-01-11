Reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano expects Manchester United to be “serious contenders at the table” for an elite midfield talent in 2026, as they look to revamp their engine room under whoever their next permanent manager is at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are close to announcing an interim coach until the end of the season, with former favourites Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick expected to hold talks with the club over the weekend.

Indeed, our sources have revealed that a decision could be made on Monday, with Solskjaer currently the firm favourite to land the role he had for three years up until late 2021, while he also remains hugely popular with the Man Utd fanbase.

In terms of the next permanent manager, that remains a huge topic for discussion, as does the areas of the team that need significant improvements going forward, with midfield very high on that list.

Ruben Amorim’s exit has at least calmed talk of Kobbie Mainoo moving on in January, but veteran star Casemiro is expected to be shown the door in the summer after losing a big ally in the Portuguese coach.

Doubts have also emerged over Manuel Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford, although he was recalled to the starting XI by Darren Fletcher for the 2-2 draw with Burnley.

However, as we’ve been reporting for some time, sporting director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell are making a major push to sign a game-changing midfield talent who can be a mainstay of the side for years to come.

And now Romano has had his say on where United are at in their chase for that very player, confirming that Nottingham Forest and England star Elliot Anderson is very much at the top of the list, despite his whopping valuation of around £100million (€115m / $134m).

Romano names top two Man Utd midfield contenders

United are expected to have a battle on their hands to sign the 23-year-old, though, with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea also keen, while Romano has also revealed the other top contender for that holding midfielder spot at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, the Italian spoke about United’s midfield shortlist, revealing how Forest are currently reluctant to part ways with one of their star men midway through the campaign.

He said: “It is going to be a summer move. So it’s still early to mention a frontrunner. For sure, I can tell you that he’s very high on the list of Manchester United, together with Carlos Baleba.

“There are two, three players that Man United are tracking. I think they will be busy with midfielders in 2026 and Anderson is one of them, for sure.

“So I’m sure United will be in the conversation. Then there are going to be plenty of clubs keen on him. Also, the ones you mentioned, Man City are also going to look for midfielders. Let’s see what happens at Chelsea.

“So I think it’s going to be a big battle. But at the moment, what I can say is that Man United, for sure, have mentioned his name several times internally and so I expect them to be serious contenders at the table.”

