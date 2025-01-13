Man Utd ‘seriously considering’ signing 169-goal striker in ultimate bargain deal

Manchester United are weighing up a move for a soon-to-be free agent striker who has operated at roughly one goal in two throughout his entire career, though they do face heavyweight competition from a European giant, according to a report.

Man Utd have shown a glimpse of what Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system and tactical demands are capable of over the last eight days.

A morale-boosting 2-2 draw at Anfield was followed by dumping Arsenal out of the FA Cup. That was despite United being down a man for over an hour.

Yet to truly get the best out of Amorim’s management, players more suited to his system must be bought. Wing-backs who can impact the game on both sides of the ball are a must, as is a potent striker.

Rasmus Hojlund has operated at roughly one goal in three (23 goals in 67 appearances) since arriving from Atalanta. The jury remains out on Joshua Zirkzee after a slow start in England.

And according to a fresh update from TuttoJuve, Man Utd are sizing up a clinical striker who is certain to be on the move next summer.

The report stated: ‘Striker Jonathan David, whose contract with Lille expires at the end of this season, represents a golden opportunity for Manchester United who are seriously considering the option of making a move for the Les Dogues hitman.

‘An international with the Canadian national team, it looks like there will be a frantic race for Jonathan David, who in fairness Juventus also like.’

Jonathan David to Man Utd?

David has bagged 169 goals in 353 senior appearances for club and country (Gent, Lille, Canada).

The 24-year-old has been among Ligue 1’s deadliest strikers over the last four-and-a-half years, though his time with Lille is coming to an end.

As mentioned, David’s existing contract expires next summer. Lille have put a renewal to David, though according to Fabrizio Romano, the expectation is David will reject the terms and leave as a free agent at season’s end.

Lille are well aware of David’s intentions, though they’re unwilling to sanction a mid-season exit. That’s despite the fact they’ll lose the frontman for nothing in six months’ time.

As such, the onus is on interested clubs to attempt to forge a pre-contract agreement with the player. Given David has entered the final six months of his deal, clubs can attempt to do just that right now.

The opportunity to sign a one-goal-in-two striker without having to pay a transfer fee is certainly an enticing one.

Aside from Man Utd and Juventus, clubs like Tottenham, Liverpool and Marseille have been linked elsewhere in the media too.

Latest Man Utd news – Man Utd mock Arteta / Garnacho to Napoli?

In other news, Man Utd trolled Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in the aftermath of Sunday’s FA Cup clash.

Via their X account, United poked fun at Arteta for his recent complaints regarding the Carabao Cup ball which he blamed for Arsenal’s poor finishing.

The Gunners once again wasted countless opportunities in the penalty shoot-out defeat to United on Sunday and the Red Devils couldn’t resist a cheeky tweet at Arteta’s expense.

Elsewhere, SportItalia state Napoli have locked on to Alejandro Garnacho as their ideal replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian winger has agreed personal terms with PSG where he’ll earn more than four times his current salary if completing the switch.

Napoli are demanding €80m for Kvaratskhelia’s sale and manager Antonio Conte has tasked his club with landing Garnacho to fill the imminent vacancy on the left wing.

United are open to selling Garnacho, though only for the right price and they’re not actively pushing the 20-year-old out.