Man Utd ‘seriously interested’ in electric forward with transfer looking ‘very likely’

Manchester United are providing stiff competition to Bayern Munich for an electric Bundesliga attacker, and a transfer is ‘very likely’ to happen if one thing happens, according to a report.

Man Utd’s winter window plans will be shaped by who they can successfully offload. Without securing sizeable fees for unwanted stars, the Red Devils will be severely restricted in their scope for new arrivals.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd are already putting the pieces in place for an eye-catching summer swoop.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed Man Utd are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Borussia Dortmund ace, Jamie Gittens.

The 20-year-old is the latest Englishman to star in the black and yellow of Dortmund, following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

Gittens was previously in the academies of Reading, Chelsea and Man City before embarking on a new chapter in Germany back in 2020.

The right-footer – who primarily plays from the left – has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign this season, notching 11 goals and five assists in 25 matches across all competitions. Even more impressive is the fact four of those goals have come in the Champions League.

However, Dortmund’s poor domestic form has put their participation in next year’s UCL in jeopardy.

The club currently sit 10th in the Bundesliga and per Plettenberg, failure to qualify for next year’s Champions League will almost certainly result in Gittens being sold.

“Should Borussia Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League, a departure of Gittens in the summer becomes very likely,” wrote the reporter.

Man Utd not alone in chasing Jamie Gittens

Gittens has been linked with a number of other Premier League sides including Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal.

But per Sky Germany, Man Utd’s toughest competitor for Gittens’ signature could be Bayern Munich.

“Jamie Gittens remains a top transfer target for FC Bayern in the upcoming summer,” stated Plettenberg. “Bayern have already held talks with his management, as they aim to sign at least one top winger.”

How much Gittens would cost was not hinted at in the report. But given his superb form this term, his young age (20) and the fact he’s contracted until 2028, Dortmund certainly won’t sell on the cheap.

Latest Man Utd news – Left wing-back chosen / Garnacho sale

In other news, CaughtOffside claim Ruben Amorim has identified Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri as his ‘preferred’ signing at left wing-back.

That comes on the back of Juventus making ‘enquiries’ into the loan signing of Tyrell Malacia.

Fabrizio Romano previously reported on January 13 that Malacia has the green light to leave Old Trafford. The full details in those two potential deals can be found here.

Elsewhere, The Mirror brought news of Man Utd rejecting a £40m bid for Alejandro Granacho. Per the report, the elevated figure of £60m will be enough to seal a deal.

Whether Napoli return with an improved bid remains to be seen. But what is clear is Antonio Conte’s side are in desperate need of an impactful left winger after agreeing to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG for around €70m.