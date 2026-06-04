Manchester United are now ‘seriously pushing’ to seal a deal for Hoffenheim left-winger Bazoumana Toure in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are already on the verge of getting their first signing over the line with club-to-club and personal terms agreements sealed for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

At least one more midfielder is expected to follow the Brazilian in the door at Old Trafford this summer, while there are rumours that Man Utd are also prioritising a left-back and left-winger this summer.

There have been rumours that a new centre-back and a striker could also be on their wishlist if they manage to stretch their budget, rumoured to be somewhere between £200m and £250m.

Despite all but sealing the Ederson deal, David Ornstein of The Athletic did confirm that their first signing of the summer will have to wait until early July.

Ornstein wrote: ‘Ederson must still undergo a medical and all parties intend to complete the switch in early July.’

Man Utd are not resting on their laurels after sealing an agreement for Ederson with Africafoot claiming that Hoffenheim’s Toure is next on the Red Devils’ list.

INEOS are now ‘seriously pushing’ to land the Ivory Coast international with Newcastle one of the most interested clubs – but Man Utd could now swoop in.

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The report adds: ‘According to exclusive information from Africafoot, Manchester United are now seriously pushing to secure the services of the Ivorian prodigy. The Red Devils, undergoing a rebuild under Michael Carrick, are looking to inject young and dynamic attacking talent into their squad. Touré’s profile – speed, vision, and creativity – perfectly matches the characteristics they are seeking for Manchester United’s left flank.

‘Manchester United’s entry into the race has shaken up the hierarchy of suitors and significantly complicated matters for Newcastle, who thought they had a head start. The weight of the Old Trafford myth remains a powerful factor in any negotiation.’

If Man Utd get the deal over the line, it could well be a record-breaking deal, as Africafoot explains: ‘His future could well break records: he is already being considered as the most expensive transfer in the history of the German club. A meteoric rise that is attracting the attention of the biggest clubs in Europe.’

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Onana’s future at Man Utd looks bleak

Andre Onana is one player who is likely to leave Man Utd in the summer transfer window after his loan spell at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

It is understood that Man Utd have no intention of giving him another chance in the first team and now Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan seemed confident about the Turkish outfit’s chances of securing a permanent deal in the summer.

Dogan said: “We speak with Onana every day.

“We won’t have any financial difficulties. We’ll make the necessary sacrifices. I don’t think we will experience any setbacks. But if we do, we will find another goalkeeper of the same quality.”

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