Manchester United are keeping up their pursuit of a Norwegian midfielder compared to Martin Odegaard after becoming convinced he would be an ideal fit for Ruben Amorim’s style, according to reports.

Amorim is about to embark on his new challenge as Man Utd’s head coach and will have less control over transfers compared to his predecessors who had the manager title. However, it will be up to directors such as Dan Ashworth to identify targets who will be useful to the new man on the touchline.

One player that Man Utd scouts have already been looking at is Sverre Nypan, a midfielder who has already drawn comparisons to Odegaard in their native Norway.

And the latest update from Give Me Sport confirms that Man Utd are still keeping tabs on the teenager, even though they are now building a squad for a different manager than when he first caught their attention.

The report claims Man Utd have been ‘seriously scouting’ Nypan, who turns 18 in December but has already made 50 top-flight appearances for Rosenborg.

The recruitment team now believe Nypan would fit in well with Amorim’s potential tactics. Furthermore, the threat of other clubs beating them to him could encourage them to make their plans more concrete.

But Man Utd aren’t in a rush just yet, with the report confirming they will wait until December at the earliest to decide their plans for the next two transfer windows and whether or not individual targets like Nypan will be pursued.

Man Utd enthralled by Norwegian midfielder

Under their new recruitment structure, modified since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group bought into the club, Man Utd have been trying to focus on players with long-term potential.

The oldest player they signed this summer was 25. Some of the young talents they brought in included Leny Yoro, Chido Obi Martin and Sekou Kone.

TEAMtalk sources confirmed in the summer that Nypan was someone they were looking at as well, but Arsenal and Chelsea were also watching him.

One advantage that Man Utd might be able to rely on is the understanding that Nypan is one of their fans, which may make them the more tempting destination for him if the full package is right.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

While, as stated, Amorim will have less control over transfers than Erik ten Hag did, the departing Sporting boss could yet offer his advice on some options on his own radar.

Amorim has already ruled out raiding Sporting for any players in January, but has now hinted one of their midfielders could be capable of following him to Man Utd in the summer.

In terms of completely new players for him to work with, Man Utd have been tipped to make a move for a former Man City defender, although one at the opposite kind of age range to what they are now trying to invest in.

But before all that, the first item on the agenda for Amorim will be to hold talks with Man Utd’s interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy over whether he will have a future on his coaching staff. They are expected to hold a meeting on Monday.

Nypan’s career so far in stats