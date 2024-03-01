Man Utd set to lose defender on the cheap as LaLiga side prepare summer swoop; he could replace legend

Manchester United will not stand in the way of Victor Lindelof leaving in the summer and a report in Spain has detailed where his next destination could be.

Lindelof is approaching the final year of his contract with Manchester United and for that reason they might not be able to demand a large transfer fee for his services this summer. Not only that, but he isn’t a regular starter either and will be 30 by the time next season starts.

Many changes could be expected at Manchester United in the first transfer window since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s part-takeover, which will include the installation of a new recruitment team, and Lindelof is one of the main players facing an uncertain future.

His situation is something that other clubs could be looking to take advantage of. For example, per sources in Spain, Lindelof has become a ‘low-cost’ target for Sevilla.

It was only a couple of months ago when Sevilla last did business with Man Utd, taking Hannibal Mejbri on loan for the rest of the season.

And although negotiations about a permanent deal on that front are unlikely as things stand, later this year, they could return with an attempt to buy Lindelof, according to Vamos Mi Sevilla.

Sevilla are said to be bracing themselves for various departures in their defence this summer, perhaps such as Sergio Ramos, who will be out of contract after his return to the club, so have identified Lindelof as someone who could fill the void.

And the report shares a sense that Man Utd will not oppose Lindelof’s exit too strongly, despite him being one of their longest-serving players.

A price tag of €18m (£15.4m) is referred to, but upon closer inspection, that is what he is listed as on Transfermarkt, rather than being an indication of what Man Utd’s actual asking price may be.

Lindelof likely to move for smaller fee

In reality, due to his contract situation – and Sevilla’s financial predicament – if a deal is to happen it will probably have to be for less than that.

Sevilla could provide Lindelof, a former Vasteras SK and Benfica player, with his first taste of LaLiga action (as long as they avoid relegation, of course, but they are now six points clear of the drop).

European involvement is unlikely, but they would be a well-established club for him to join next if they do make a suitable offer.

For now, Lindelof will be focusing on his remaining duties with Man Utd, for whom he has made 254 overall appearances, of which 23 have been this season.

But if the Red Devils are to evolve their defence next season, he might have to start keeping half an eye on what his own future may hold.

Sevilla are not the only club to have been linked with the Sweden international recently. Last month, for instance, AC Milan were named as contenders to take him to Serie A instead.

Interestingly enough, though, that report came from Spain as well, so there is clearly plenty of attention on Lindelof’s situation over there.

