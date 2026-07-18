Manchester United have reportedly decided how much they want to sell Bruno Fernandes to Galatasaray, while they have been told to ‘pull the plug’ on a signing.

After being heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, Fernandes was arguably the Premier League’s best player last season as he helped Man Utd secure Champions League qualification.

This has led to a U-turn on Man Utd selling Fernandes, and we recently reported that the Red Devils are intent on getting their captain to sign a new long-term contract.

Still, there is a £56m release clause in his current deal and he remains linked with an exit, with Turkish giants Galatasaray now mooted as a possible destination.

And journalist Süleyman Rodop (via haber sarikirmizi) claims Man Utd would actually sell Fernandes for £42m (50 million euros), and he is a leading target for Galatasaray.

Rodop explained: “Galatasaray is in talks with young players for the wing position, but I expect them to complete this transfer after signing a number 10 and a striker.

“The asking price for Bruno Fernandes is 50 million Euros, and negotiations will take place on this amount. However, Fernandes’s net annual salary expectation is 20 million Euros.”

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Man Utd told to ‘pull plug’ on midfield signing

These reported demands surely make a deal unlikely, but Man Utd are still expected to sign a third new midfielder after landing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

A report has claimed that the Red Devils are ‘confident’ of signing Fulham’s Sander Berge for £40m, but long-term target Carlos Baleba has been mooted as an alternative.

Man Utd were priced out of a move for £100m-rated Baleba last summer, but his valuation has reportedly fallen in recent months following a disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

And Football Insider claims they are having ‘serious doubts’ about signing Baleba, and a source for the outlet has insisted that they should ‘pull the plug’ on this deal.

A source told Football Insider: “Carlos Baleba is somebody who has been on Man United’s radar for a while.

“The first time I watched him, I thought he was a top-class talent, he was very impressive and probably just what Man United wanted, but that hasn’t been the case recently.

“Whenever I watched him last season, he looked a long way off of his usual level, he looked distracted, slow, lethargic at times. That’s going to cause serious doubts.

“Based on the evidence of last season, and Man United will have been watching him closely, there’s no way they should be making a move to add him to their midfield.

“Especially not as a replacement for Casemiro, which is what we expect they’re looking for now after the other two deals have been agreed.

“He doesn’t fit that mould at all, and given the way he’s been playing for Brighton, they’re going to need to see more from him if he wants to make a big move.”

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