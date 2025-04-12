Rasmus Hojlund has been made available for transfer this summer by Manchester United, whose asking price has now been revealed along with which clubs are genuinely in the hunt for him.

Season two at Manchester United has been worse than the first for Hojlund – and even that one wasn’t so convincing. His goal tally has halved in a similar number of appearances this term; he got 16 goals from 43 games last season and has eight from 42 this season. Crucially, just three goals have come in the Premier League.

The striker position now looks like one Man Utd are ready to upgrade. And should a new signing come in, Hojlund risks becoming a casualty.

Although there are three years left on his contract at Old Trafford, Hojlund has struggled to convince in recent months. With fellow striker Joshua Zirkzee producing a mixed bag of form too, something might have to give.

Recently, there have been a lot of signs pointing to a summer sale for Hojlund. Some of those rumours have come from England, while some have come from Italy (after Man Utd bought him from Atalanta in the first place).

The latest update comes from abroad, with Tuttomercatoweb confirming that Hojlund is available for transfer this summer – and explaining how it might come about.

Per the Italian source, Man Utd will be holding out for €60m if they are to sell Hojlund in the summer. That would equate to around £52m.

The Red Devils paid £64m plus bonuses to sign Hojlund in 2023, but while that would look like a loss, it would give them enough for a capital gain.

In Financial Fair Play terms, Hojlund’s value on the books at about £38.4m. If Man Utd receive anything above that for him, it wouldn’t be recorded as a loss.

Therefore, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. might not be able to make a profit on Hojlund’s original fee, but they are aiming to make a capital gain that would help keep them in the good books with the powers that be looking into their finances.

The question is, will anyone be willing to pay £52m for Hojlund anyway?

Rasmus Hojlund transfer: Links with Serie A sides assessed

After his decline in form, Hojlund may have a lot to prove if he is to appeal to some top European suitors.

He has been linked with a return to Serie A, but it’s worth remembering he only ever scored nine league goals in his only season with Atalanta.

With that in mind, there needs to be some proof that he’d be value for money. Moreover, the report insists Man Utd are not open to loaning him out, since they want to raise funds for a replacement like Victor Osimhen – who has been ruled out by other sources, it must be stressed – or Viktor Gyokeres.

So, who could buy him? Links with Juventus are brought up by TMW, whose report says there has been no contact between the Old Lady and Man Utd or Hojlund himself.

Juventus’ current striker Dusan Vlahovic faces an uncertain future, while Randal Kolo Muani’s loan from Paris Saint-Germain might not become permanent.

And while Hojlund’s salary, worth £85,000 per week, is perceived to be relatively low for a striker, there’s a lot more to be decided before Juventus can go for him as a Vlahovic replacement.

Another option for Hojlund could be to join Napoli, who want a rotation option for ex-United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The interest from Antonio Conte’s side gets a mention in the report, but only very briefly, so it sounds like there’s a lot of work to be done on that front too.

Sources told TEAMtalk in February that Man Utd might accept a price closer to £40m for Hojlund.

What’s gone wrong for Hojlund at Man Utd?

By Nathan Egerton

United identified Hojlund as their top target in the summer of 2023 and were initially expecting to pay no more than £45million (€54m, $60.3m).

But they ultimately forked out an initial £64million (€76.3m / $79.5m) and another £8million (€9.6m/$9.9m) in potential add-ons to sign the striker from Atalanta.

It was a fee that raised eyebrows at the time, given the Denmark international scored nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances in his solitary season at Atalanta.

The big-money transfer also came 12 months after Atalanta paid a reported fee of just under £15million (€17.8m / $18.6m) to sign him from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz.

Hojlund initially struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, failing to score in his first 14 appearances in the English top-flight.

He did impress in the Champions League and also enjoyed a promising second-half to the 2023/24 campaign, finishing his first season at United with 16 goals in all competitions.

But the 21-year-old has failed to kick on this term and his form has actually regressed, scoring just eight goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Just three of those eight goals have come in the Premier League, and he has failed to score in 44 of his 56 top-flight appearances for United.

Hojlund went on a run of 21 games in all competitions without a goal between December, when he scored against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League, and March, when he ended his drought against Leicester City.

The striker was once deemed as ‘unsellable’ by United but the club have reportedly changed their stance and will now consider offers.

He still has plenty of potential to improve but his value has undoubtedly dropped in the last 18 months and United will struggle to recoup their original transfer fee.

