Man Utd set to sign Brighton’s best player for £40m – NOT Carlos Baleba

A sensational report claims Manchester United are set to sign Brighton’s player of the year for £40m, and the fact the Seagulls are about to land a player in his position suggests it could be true.

Brighton are no stranger to seeing their best players poached, with Carlos Baleba primed to join Man Utd for £65m plus £5m in add-ons.

Right winger Yankuba Minteh could also depart, with Liverpool giving serious consideration to making what they hope will be a decisive third bid worth between £65m-£70m.

But while Baleba and Minteh are fine players in their own right, the man who won Brighton’s player of the year award last term was Ferdi Kadioglu.

And according to stunning claims emanating from Turkey, he is the left-back Man Utd are now set to sign despite continued links to Lewis Hall and Alejandro Balde.

Man Utd set to sign Ferdi Kadioglu?

Taking to X, Turkish outlet, AS Marca, wrote: ‘Manchester United is set to transfer 26-year-old Turkish left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu from Brighton for £40M.

‘Per the agreement, 10% of this fee will go into Fenerbahçe’s coffers. (€4.7M).’

It’s no secret Man Utd will sign a left-back to compete with and eventually displace Luke Shaw before the window slams shut.

Hall is the club’s top target, though Newcastle, having already sold Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, are refusing to even consider a sale.

What’s more, Magpies boss, Matthias Jaissle insisted there’s “no chance” Hall leaves when quizzed about the player’s future last weekend.

Calls have been made to Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes, who is actively exploring the market for new opportunities for his client.

ESPN stated Man Utd’s ideal aim if signing Balde would be to loan the player and include an option to buy.

Balde’s preference is to remain at the Camp Nou, though he would be willing to leave if Barcelona decide to cash in and accept a bid.

An upcoming face-to-face meeting between Balde and Hansi Flick will go a long way to determining how Balde’s future shapes out.

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The above claims from Turkey on Kadiolgu are yet to be verified by major reporters and outlets. However, there is one clue there could be some truth in the rumours, with Brighton reportedly agreeing to sign a new left-back in the form of Jaouen Hadjam.

Posting on X, journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, explained: ‘Brighton & Hove Albion and Young Boys BSC reached a deal of €12M for Jaouen Hadjam.

‘The Swiss club will get some add-ons on it too. Hadjam will sign until June 2031 with the Seagulls.

‘Hadjam expected to fly for England in the next 24 hours to complete the deal.’