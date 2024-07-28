Sir Jim Ratcliffe is refusing to take no for an answer and will do all in his power to bring top Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi to Manchester United this summer after Fabrizio Romano rated their chances of pulling off a deal for the Real Sociedad star.

The Red Devils are embarking on a major rebuild this summer as they look to elevate themselves back among the English elite and with British billionaire Ratcliffe realising that last season’s eighth-placed finish in the Premier Leaguer must never be repeated. And while Manchester United papered over some of those cracks by winning the FA Cup, Ratcliffe knows there is plenty to do if the club are to challenge the likes of Manchester City on a far more consistent basis.

To that end, Ratcliffe has brought in a crack team of specialists behind the scenes capable of matching the very best. And now Britain’s second wealthiest man is turning his focus firmly to the playing squad as he looks to crank up the quality of player manager Erik ten Hag can choose from on a match-to-match basis.

To kick things off, Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro – two of European football’s brightest young prospects – have already signed for a combined £88.7m.

But with TEAMtalk learning that Ratcliffe wants a minimum of four new arrivals, and potentially as many as seven, this summer, work continues at a rapid pace at adding to their squad.

Next on the agenda is a new right-back and a new central midfielder, though in an ideal world Ratcliffe would also like another centre-half, a right-sided attacker and potentially a new left-back too.

Man Utd transfers: Big midfielder signing next on Ratcliffe radar

Who signs next for the Red Devils may come down to sporting director Dan Ashworth’s negotiation skills and efforts for a new right-back – with a move for Noussair Mazraoui back on the cards after West Ham failed to agree a deal – likely to be next in line.

However, their need to bring in a new midfielder has also been well documented too.

Interest in Joao Neves has ultimately come to nothing after Benfica agreed a deal worth around €70m (£59.2m) to sell the teenage star to PSG. TEAMtalk understands the Portuguese teenager will finalise that switch in the next few days with a full agreement closing in.

His move to the Parc des Princes does, though, open up a window of opportunity for United to bring in unwanted Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte, with the Uruguayan well known to fancy a move to Old Trafford next.

There does, however, remain an issue over the deal with United unwilling to match the French’s champions’ demands for €60m (£50.1m) for the 23-year-old and in the belief a transfer is there to be done for a little less.

As a result, United have been exploring other potential options and one name that has leapt into their thinking over the last week or so is Spain’s Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi.

The Real Sociedad star has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, though as Christian Falk recently explained, the Gunners appear to have gone cold on a deal.

“Arsenal are backing away [from Martin Zubimendi], although they were actually prepared to pay the €60million exit clause.

“But in the end, they didn’t want Zubimendi for playing reasons. [Mikel] Arteta is also Spanish and they are said to have been very close.”

Arsenal cool on Zubimendi as Man Utd make their move

As a result, the door has now very much swung open for United to pounce and trusted reporter Romano has confirmed their desire to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford, though he admitted to Givemesport that a deal will be far from easy to pull off.

“It’s important to say that, for Zubimendi, there is an appreciation from the scouting department. But Zubimendi is a complicated deal because of the price,” Romano stated.

“There is a €60million release clause, but the player is not desperate to leave the club. He has always been very happy at Real Sociedad. It’s his city, it’s his country, so that’s why Zubimendi is not an easy deal.

“But there are several options and, for sure, Manchester United are considering doing something in the midfield.”

Reports in Spain take that interest a step further by reporting that United have now ‘put up’ that €60m fee and they are ‘willing to make a big investment’ in the player.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the offer is proving to be a ‘considerable temptation’ for both the LaLiga side and Zubimendi.

In conclusion, it’s claimed that ‘the decision will not be easy, and the player will take his time to consider all the options’ but if Sociedad ‘reject this first approach, there will be another one with even more millions on the table’.

Zubimendi ‘one of the two best midfielders in the world’

With Ratcliffe seemingly refusing to take no for an answer and making a beeline for Zubimendi’s signature, they may have been encouraged to swoop for his signature by comments made by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, who has year labelled the Sociedad star in the same bracket as Manchester City’s dominant force Rodri as one of the “two best central midfielders in the world”.

Speaking after being asked who he voted for at The Best FIFA awards, De la Fuente said: “Rodri, Haaland and Messi… and by the way, last year I voted for Julián Álvarez, which caused a bit of a stir… but also for Bellingham and in third place for Modric. But Jude Bellingham, at that time, nobody knew about him except in Madrid, of course.

“He’s had a sensational explosion. He’s a different player. But anyway, Rodrigo has been my first choice this time because we have the two best central midfielders in the world: Rodri and Zubimendi.”

Zubimendi’s contract with Sociedad runs to summer 2027 and the player has recently stated his happiness to remain in San Sebastian.

He made his debut for his hometown club back in the 2018/19 season and has racked up 187 appearances for the club, scoring seven times after initially breaking through in their B side.

Zubimendi has 10 caps for Spain and appeared four times in their successful Euro 2024 campaign.