Man Utd to shatter UCL club’s dream, as Fabrizio Romano confirms deal is coming

Manchester United intend to offer Hannibal Mejbri a contract extension that if signed, would torpedo a Champions League club’s transfer ambitions, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed the player’s thoughts on extending his stay at Old Trafford.

The combative midfielder, 20, has started United’s last two matches – both of which have ended in victory for the Red Devils.

Hannibal has added much-needed energy in central areas and his tough tackling and no nonsense approach has lightened the load on Casemiro who looked overworked in the season’s early going.

The Tunisia international spent last season on loan with Championship side Birmingham City. The spell looks to have worked wonders for the midfielder who accrued the regular gametime every young player needs for their development.

Hannibal’s current contract with Man Utd expires at season’s end. The Red Devils do have a club option for an extra year, though their plans extend much further than that.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United “plan to offer” their thriving midfielder a new contract. Romano stressed talks on that front “could start soon”.

The development won’t be greeted warmly over in Spain and specifically in Seville.

Sevilla hopes to be dashed… again

Indeed, Romano claimed Sevilla looked into signing Hannibal over the summer and their interest has not subsided despite the summer window long since closing.

Sevilla have begun the new season in stuttering fashion, winning just two of their eight matches across all competitions. That included a disappointing 1-1 draw on home soil against French side Lens in the Champions League.

Reports in Spain have claimed Sevilla are hopeful a winter window splash can help reignite their season in the second half of the campaign. However, per Romano, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to sign Hannibal.

On the subject of the player’s stance on penning fresh terms, Romano noted Hannibal is focused solely on making as big of an impact as he can amid his promotion in the midfield hierarchy.

Nonetheless, Romano concluded Hannibal is “open” to discussing a new deal with United later this year (2023).

