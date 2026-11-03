Man Utd clear huge hurdle for shock Man City signing – ‘personal terms not an issue’

Manchester United will face no issues if attempting to agree personal terms with a Manchester City player who looks destined to change clubs in January.

Jason Wilcox has come under fire for the slapdash manner in which he’s assembled Man Utd’s current squad. The Red Devils are short at left-back, lack anything resembling a top-class centre-back, require a complete midfield rebuild despite signing three new midfielders over the summer, and lack adequate back-up for the often-injured Benjamin Sesko.

Until Sesko was recently ruled out until the new year with a persistent shin problem, it was the left-back position that continued to make the headlines.

United will aim to bring fresh blood on board in the upcoming winter window. David Raum (RB Leipzig) and Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) are amongst the left-backs on their shortlist.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, recently broke news of Man Utd looking much closer to home.

He stated on October 29: ‘Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to leave Manchester City in January, with intermediaries already holding discussions with a host of clubs, including Manchester United.’

The Algeria international has suffered from the emergence of Nico O’Reilly, with Ait-Nouri not starting a single match in the Premier League this season. In fact, he’s not even made it off the bench on a single occasion.

It’s clearly an untenable situation for a player who aged 25 is in his prime, and who was signed for the not insignificant sum of £37m (add-ons included) just two summers ago.

We revealed Man Utd are being kept informed of developments on Ait-Nouri’s situation. Furthermore, lines of communication between the two Manchester clubs have re-opened following brief contact over the summer.

And according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd will face no issues if attempting to seal an agreement with the player.

Personal terms no issue between Man Utd and Rayan Ait-Nouri

However, Plettenberg stressed the rivalry between the two sides means City will not do United any favours during club-to-club negotiations.

‘Rayan Aït-Nouri, one to watch in the winter transfer window,’ declared Plettenberg on X. ‘The 25 y/o left-back is open to leaving Manchester City.

‘Understand Manchester United would like to sign him. Personal terms are not an issue.

‘The main issue is the relationship between the two Manchester clubs. Aït-Nouri’s market is currently being explored.’

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The last senior first-team player to move directly between the two Manchester sides was Owen Hargreaves all the way back in 2011.

If City insist on a permanent sale, we understand the figure they’ll look to generate is roughly £30m.

Whether Man Utd would prefer a loan or would bite the bullet and try to sign Ait-Nouri outright remains to be seen.

In any case, what is clear is Ait-Nouri would jump at the chance to reignite his ailing career in the red half of Manchester.