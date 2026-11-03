Man Utd shortlist goal-per-game striker who’s open to moving in January

A second source has confirmed Manchester United have shortlisted a striker who is operating at a goal-per-game at his current side, and he has bundles of Premier League experience too.

Man Utd are painfully short in the striker position right now. Benjamin Sesko is laid low with a persistent shin injury, and United have chosen to sideline Sesko until such time as the issue is 100 percent resolved.

As such, the Slovenian isn’t expected to feature again in 2026, while Joshua Zirkzee – the only other recognised striker in situ – barely gets a look-in.

There’s no shortage of forwards who can play as a makeshift centre-forward, though it’s far from an ideal situation having to play Marcus Rashford, Matheus Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo up front.

Accordingly, Man Utd have decided to enter the winter window for a new No 9. The Athletic recently confirmed Leeds’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on their radar, though he’s expected to pen fresh terms at Elland Road.

Ideally, United hope to sign an experienced frontman, and preferably one who knows what the Premier League is all about too.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta is another on United’s radar, and according to both CaughtOffside and Football Insider, so too is Ivan Toney.

Man Utd shortlist Ivan Toney for January transfer

CaughtOffside claimed the 30-year-old former Brentford ace is now attracting ‘strong interest’ from the Red Devils.

What’s more, it was claimed Toney is ‘open’ to returning to the Premier League from Saudi Arabia in January.

Toney currently plays for Al-Ahli, and as you might expect, he’s made mince meat out of Saudi defences.

Toney has scored 11 times in 12 games this season and also broke the 40-goal barrier across all competitions last term. His overall record in the Saudi Pro League reads 66 goals in 77 matches.

A fresh update from Football Insider has now verified the claims United are looking at Toney.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Carrick in dreamland as worst Man Utd player agrees terms with Atletico Madrid

* Julian Nagelsmann to Man Utd ‘ready’ claim emerges in German media as Christopher Vivell bombshell drops

* £46m bid for Bruno Fernandes coming as Man Utd contract talks stall

Their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, stated: ‘Manchester United have Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney as one of several options on their “shortlist” for attacking reinforcements.’

He added: ‘Michael Carrick’s side are understood to be “monitoring” the England international at the moment, and are weighing up whether he could be the right option for them this winter.

‘Sources say that Toney “ticks boxes” for United as he is already proven in the Premier League, and has an excellent record when it comes to goalscoring.’

During his previous spell at Brentford, Toney scored 36 goals in 84 Premier League matches. During the 2022/23 campaign in which he netted 20 times in the league, only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane scored more.