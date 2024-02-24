Man Utd shove Atletico aside for bargain midfield deal Fabrizio Romano expects to happen

Guido Rodriguez has been linked with a move to Man Utd

Manchester United are the frontrunners for a canny free agent pick-up, and a deal would make even more sense if speculation surrounding Casemiro is true, according to reports.

The Red Devils have found their feet in recent weeks, winning four successive matches in the Premier League. The purple patch has thrust Man Utd back into the race for Champions League qualification, though United cannot rest on their laurels just yet.

The free-scoring Rasmus Hojlund – who’s now sidelined through injury – has played a big part in the surge. Erik ten Hag landing on Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo as his central midfield pairing has also helped.

However, the engine room could experience major change at season’s end, with loanee Sofyan Amrabat expected to depart.

Man Utd can sign the Moroccan outright via a £21.4m option to buy. However, as it stands the Red Devils do not intend to sign the Fiorentina man to a permanent deal.

Furthermore, the Times recently confirmed Casemiro will be the subject of strong Saudi Arabian interest in the summer. With the Brazilian showing signs of age this season, the report hinted Man Utd could cash in for the right price.

At least one new central midfielder could therefore be required and according to reports, the first addition could come from Real Betis.

Man Utd favourites for Argentina international

Guido Rodriguez, 29, will become a free agent at season’s end and Real Betis president, Angel Haro, recently confirmed the club’s offer to extend is off the table.

“Our proposal to extend Guido Rodriguez’s contract has expired,” said Haro. “If he wants to stay, we will have to negotiate again with new terms”.

Fabrizio Romano subsequently revealed Atletico Madrid had shown interest in Rodriguez at the back end of 2023.

The 27-cap Argentina international is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs given he’s entered the last six months of his deal.

“He was on Atletico Madrid’s list in November/December, they already signed other players in that position, so let’s see what they decide with Guido now,” reported Romano.

“But my expectation is for Guido to leave as free agent, so really interesting one to follow in the summer.”

Now, according to the Spanish press, Man Utd have leapfrogged Atletico and become favourites to snap up Rodriguez in a bargain coup.

Little else is reported about the matter, with United’s plans perhaps hinging on what they decide for Casemiro.

In any case, what is clear is Rodriguez – who is primarily a combative holding midfielder – will leave Real Betis in the summer and his next club won’t have to pay a transfer fee.

If Amrabat and Casemiro both depart, Rodriguez would represent an extremely cost-effective option that would still allow United to spend heavily in other positions.

DON’T MISS: Game over for Man Utd superstar who’ll be ousted ‘regardless of what happens’ this season; likely next club named