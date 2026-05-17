Manchester United have been urged to overlook Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton to sign West Ham star Mateus Fernandes instead, while TEAMtalk can reveal the Hammers’ black and white stance on a summer sale.

The Red Devils have confirmed the appointment of Michael Carrick as their next permanent manager and are seeking midfield reinforcements this summer to take the side on to the next level and help Manchester United go deep into the Champions League and mount what they hope will be a title challenge next season.

With Casemiro departing and with doubts over the future of Manuel Ugarte, the club’s transfer committee are expected to target two new additions, and potentially even three, if finances allow, to bolster the engine room this summer.

As TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news way back in November, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson very much figures at the top of their wishlist,

However, with competition tough and Nottingham Forest setting a minimum £100m asking price for the seven-times capped England star, securing his signing will not be straightforward.

As a result, United do have several other options under consideration, and now one of the club’s former academy coaches, Neil Harris, has advised the club to do everything they can to land West Ham star Fernandes.

And according to Harris, speaking to The Breakdown, the Portuguese star would seriously raise the quality of United’s midfield were they to sign him.

“I love him”, Harris said of the West Ham star.

“If you didn’t know his age, you’d be thinking that’s a mature player. He’s the kind of player who doesn’t immediately come to the eye if you’re not watching the game, but when you watch him in detail, I think some of the things he does is very, very high level.

“I love the players who do the simple things to a high level, and he does all of them. Whether it’s receiving the ball in tight areas, no-touch turns, screens, getting his body in, and engaging contact. For a player so young at 21 years, really exciting player.”

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘intensify’ efforts to sign superb midfield star who dreams of Bruno Fernandes link-up

Fernandes compared to PSG pair and Man City legend

West Ham signed Fernandes in a £40m package from Southampton last summer and despite the Hammers’ struggles, he has made a big impression at the London Stadium.

An impressed Harris reckons his game compares to that of PSG pair Vitinha and Joao Neves, as well as departing Manchester City icon, Bernardo Silva.

“He’s a bit of a Bernardo Silva, isn’t he. When he first came to City, he was a particular type of player, but now [he pops up everywhere, Harris indicated on the tactics board], and that is the kind of player that becomes very attractive for a sporting director.

“You look at PSG [midfield of Vitinha and Joao Neves], and that is their model: players who can receive the ball in tight areas and can play anywhere. That type of player is becoming so attractive to coaches because of that versatility [which he says Fernandes is in the mould of]. I do think for United, he should be on the radar.”

Harris also reckons Fernandes has a higher ceiling than both Anderson and Wharton, adding: “I think he’s got levels that maybe Anderson and Wharton haven’t got to go. When I look at him, I see Vitinha. I see him being a conductor in games with his tempo and things like that.”

West Ham’s stance on selling Mateus Fernandes

TEAMtalk understands that West Ham will do all in their power to block a summer sale of the recently-capped Portugal international IF they avoid relegation to the Championship.

Indeed, sources insist the Hammers board are prepared to back Nuno Espirito Santo and have made it clear they have no intention of allowing their prized talents Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen to leave this summer, provided they secure their Premier League status.

However, should the Hammers lose their battle to stay among the elite, the club will have little choice but to cash in – and it’s understood they will seek a fee in the region of £80m, double their initial investment, for midfield talisman Fernandes.

Given the difficulties in prising Anderson to Old Trafford, it’s little wonder United have started to cast their net further afield for alternatives.

To that end, a report in the week listed the 13 top targets United have, with Plans A, B, C and D now being finalised with regard those midfield summer additions.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.