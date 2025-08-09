Benjamin Sesko has signed for Man Utd, pictured here alongside director of football, Jason Wilcox

Manchester United have officially confirmed the signing of Benjamin Sesko and the full details in the move have emerged, while reports claim two more additions are planned.

Man Utd fended off stiff competition from Newcastle in the race to sign Sesko. The Magpies offered both a higher transfer fee and more lucrative wages. Yet despite also having Champions League football on offer, Sesko only had eyes for Old Trafford.

The Red Devils officially confirmed Sesko has signed on Saturday morning. United’s plan is to parade the player prior to their friendly clash with Fiorentina this afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:45pm.

Sesko has penned a five-year contract with Man Utd and in a break from recent tradition, there is no club option for an extra season.

The transfer fee is €76.5m plus €8.5m in easily achievable add-ons. In pounds sterling the total cost of the deal is £73.6m.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” said Sesko.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Offering a tantalising assessment on why Man Utd saw fit to make Sesko their fifth most expensive signing of all time, director of football, Jason Wilcox, explained: “Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football.

“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.

“Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.

“The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United, as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”

One consequence of Sesko’s arrival is Man Utd are now actively trying to offload Rasmus Hojlund.

Discussions with AC Milan over a loan that contains an option to buy are advancing. A loan fee of around £5m and full coverage of Hojlund’s wages are being sought.

Reports coming out of Italy have stated a verbal agreement on one aspect of the deal has already been struck…

Two more big signings to come?

After missing out on Champions League football and the guaranteed income that provides, little was promised or even expected when Man Utd entered the summer window.

However, Man Utd worked wonders in their deals for Matheus Cunha Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo by sealing instalments-based agreements.

Cunha’s fee will make its way to Wolves in three stages, while Brentford will receive their money for Mbeumo in four instalments.

That strategy gave Man Utd the room to sign Sesko without generating anything from player sales so far.

And with Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund all up for sale, United aim to go again in the market.

Confirming which positions will next be addressed, an update from The Telegraph’s James Ducker revealed United are ‘in the market for a defensive midfielder and goalkeeper.’

Ducker went on to add: ‘Ruben Amorim would love to add a defensive midfielder and new goalkeeper before the September 1 deadline.

‘United have explored the costs involved in a potential deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

‘They made an enquiry about Gianluigi Donnarumma earlier in the summer, although it remains to be seen if they follow up their interest in the Italy goalkeeper who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Paris St-Germain and could be available for the right price.

‘United also had a loan proposal for Emiliano Martínez rebuffed by Aston Villa last month. But any more arrivals would very much hinge on United being able to sell players.’

An alternative to Donnarumma coming under consideration at Old Trafford is Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens.

TEAMtalk understands that if Baleba proves unattainable, the club could pivot to Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

