Antony is expected to leave Man Utd in 2025 and potentially as early as the January window

Two Dutch pundits have labelled the signing of Antony a “huge mistake” for Manchester United, and with reports claiming a loss-making exit has been approved, the merits of one particularly interesting move have been assessed.

Man Utd forked out roughly £85m when plucking Antony from Ajax in the late stages of the 2022 summer transfer window. Antony was a known commodity to Erik ten Hag through their time in Amsterdam, though Antony has failed to replicate the form that earned him his move.

The Brazilian winger has returned figures of just 12 goals and five assists in 86 matches for the Red Devils. He’s been an unused substitute in eight out of 12 matches this term and his only start came in the EFL Cup against League One side Barnsley.

Caught Offside recently claimed Man Utd have ‘decided to let Antony go in the upcoming January transfer window.’ The Red Devils are reportedly open to a loan or permanent sale, though acknowledge a loan exit is the likeliest outcome in the winter window.

That’s sparked interest from Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Antony’s former club Ajax. And according to Dutch commentator Sjors Blaauw and pundit Anco Jansen, Antony has more than enough quality to light up the Eredivisie once again.

However, the pair did stress only a loan would be viable for Ajax while also voicing concerns about whether Antony will be mentally scarred by his woeful spell in England.

“As Ajax, do you want to rent a player like that? I don’t think you can take him over (buy him outright), because Ajax is not going to pay what they are still asking for him,” said Jansen.

“In terms of quality, I would immediately say: Yes. It is a completely different level than the Premier League and I thought he was a real spectacle here in the Netherlands. Only: will he still reach that level?”

“I think he has had a huge blow, when you are sold for so much money and you are actually such a huge mistake that they now want to rent you out to Ajax… I think that does a lot to a player mentally,” added Blaauw.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Short-term Ajax return talked up

The Daily Mail recently stated Man Utd have set an asking price of £40m on Antony.

Any January loan agreement could contain an option to buy, though Ajax obviously would not be able to afford to pay a £40m option when the loan concludes.

As such, if Antony were to return to his former club the loan stint would merely serve as an opportunity for the winger to rediscover his form and put himself in the shop window.

De Telegraaf journalist, Mike Verweij, has stated he can envisage Antony returning to Ajax on loan in January, so long as the Premier League outfit covers most of his reported £200,000-a-week wages.

“Ajax is looking for a left winger, a creative midfielder, and possibly a right winger, that is clear. It could be on loan or a very cheap player. If you can loan Antony cheaply,” said Verweij.

“His salary is probably already quite high for Ajax. But maybe United wants to get rid of him and rent him to Ajax [on the cheap]. Then, that could be an option.

“Antony has shown in the Eredivisie that he can do it. Maybe he can build some confidence here. In the Eredivisie, you quickly overtake your opponents as a winger. I wouldn’t even think it’s such a crazy option.”

Ajax Antony vs Man Utd Antony