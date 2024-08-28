Manchester United hope to imminently complete the signing of Manuel Ugarte and possibly as soon as Wednesday after the player arrived in the north-west to undergo his medical and with the full terms of his transfer coming to light, though his arrival will be offset by a double exit from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have attacked the summer window with real intent with minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to help the club reclaim their place back among the English and European elite. After a season last time that saw them finish in an all-time lowly place of eighth in the Premier League, the general feeling that the only way is up for Manchester United.

However, it is evidentally clear that United still have work to do. They squeeked a narrow win over Fulham in their Premier League opener before falling to a last-gasp defeat of their own at Brighton on Saturday. With a home date with Liverpool next in line, it could prove an uncomfortable two-week international break for Erik ten Hag were United to lose.

Nonetheless, he still retains the faith of the United board and the backing given to him this summer illustrates they are prepared to stand by their man – for now. So far this summer, Ratcliffe has sanctioned just shy of £140m worth of new signings with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthis De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui the quartet to sign on the dotted line.

However, United supporters will now not have long to wait for summer signing No 5 with Ugarte now having arrived in England to undergo medical tests.

Manuel Ugarte to Man Utd: full transfer details revealed

The Red Devils struck an agreement over wages with the Uruguay enforcer weeks ago but have had to wait some time to get a deal over the line.

And while outlining him early on as their top midfield target, boosted by the fact that his side Paris Saint-Germain had made it clear they were open to his sale, settling on a fee with the French giants has proved tricky.

Indeed, they were initially sticking by their €60m (£50.5m) asking price for the 23-year-old – a fee United were not willing to meet and one they were confident of seeing reduced the nearer they reached the deadline.

Now PSG’s willingness to lower their demands, together with the imminent exit of Scott McTominay at Old Trafford, has unlocked the move to United for the former Sporting CP man.

Having now reached full agreement over a deal, United will pay the French giants a €50m (£42.3m) plus €10m (£8.4m) in add-ons with technical director Jason Wilcox and Matt Hargreaves, the club’s director of player negotiations, in Paris on Monday evening to push the deal over the line and sign all the documents.

It is understood that the midfielder will agree a minimum four-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of an additional year and with the 22-times capped international seeing his PSG wages of €118,000 a week (£100,000) matched by the Red Devils.

With Ugarte now being put through his paces on a medical having arrived by private jet on Tuesday night, it is expected his signing will be confirmed in time for the player to potentially make his debut against Liverpool on Sunday.

Man Utd transfers: Double exit to fund signing

The capture of Ugarte will push United’s summer spending soaring through the £190m mark; a hefty wedge for any club to spend in this day and age and especially where the Premier League are keeping a close lid on football clubs’ expenditure through their Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).

As a result, United will finance that all-important fifth signing of the summer by hopefully offloading two big earners before the window closes, with both Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho expected to depart and help reduce the club’s wage bill by an additional £300,000 a week.

McTominay is likely to be first out the door. The Scotland international was well liked by Ten Hag but has been allowed to leave to help United finance the capture of Ugarte. And given the 27-year-old’s deal at Old Trafford was due to expire next summer – though United did hold another year’s option on that – it comes as no surprise to see him depart.

United have struck a fee worth €30m (£25.3m) for the sale of McTominay to Napoli. And with the homegrown star now understood to have agreed personal terms, a move to take him to Serie A should be confirmed in the next couple of days.

TEAMtalk understands McTominay had previously shown resistance to leaving Old Trafford but has now accepted the move for the good of his career.

At the same time, talks to offload Jadon Sancho are continuing with United now fielding two offers to move on the winger, who has fallen down the pecking order and despite his reconciliation with Ten Hag.

Ratcliffe values the player at around the £40m mark, though it appears their chances of landing a fee for him this summer are limited and with a swap deal floated by Chelsea and with a loan-to-buy arrangement being discussed by Juventus.