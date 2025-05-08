A big-money Manchester United transfer has been described as ‘so advanced’ it would be a shock if it fell through from here, while two trusted sources have provided the latest on the deal.

Man Utd can salvage their season if winning the Europa League and doing so would secure entry into next year’s Champions League. Aside from heightening the club’s appeal when speaking to potential signings, securing UCL football will also generate the club around £85m in extra income.

As such, the focus at Man Utd right now is on the Europa League and finishing the job in the semi-final stages against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday night.

With that in mind, news on the transfer front and regarding Matheus Cunha specifically has been conspicuously quiet of late.

Cunha has been identified by Man Utd as the ideal player to star in one of the two No 10 roles behind the striker.

The Brazilian is open to leaving Wolves to join Man Utd and can be signed by way of his release clause set at £62.5m.

Yet despite the lack of updates, Manchester Evening News reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, has insisted United fans have no need to fear.

‘United’s interest in Matheus Cunha is now so advanced it would be a surprise if the deal does not materialise,’ wrote Luckhurst.

Trusted reporters Ben Jacobs and David Ornstein subsequently detailed the latest they’ve been hearing on the move.

Ornstein and Jacobs on Cunha to Man Utd

Responding in a Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein wrote: “I don’t think it has died down, there’s just not a great deal that can happen until the season ends and his release clause becomes active.

“In the meantime Man Utd will seek to get personal terms in place – they’ve made an offer but I’m not aware of an agreement yet, so they’ll continue discussing it in an effort to get there.

“If/when that happens and the clause becomes active, they can get the deal done. Also they’ve got the small matter of a Europa League semi-final – and likely final – to be focusing on, although European football will not impact their ability to sign Cunha.”

Taking to X, Jacobs claimed Cunha has already ‘agreed’ to the sporting project Man Utd have put forward during discussions.

“Matheus Cunha wants to decide his next club before the season ends even though his release clause won’t be active until the end of the season,” wrote Jacobs.

“Manchester United viewed as frontrunners with talks over terms set to continue in the next few days. Nothing finalised yet.

“Cunha already agreed to the sporting project and discussions over financials are ongoing.

“Newcastle still in the race and Arsenal have had fresh contact with debate within the club over making a move.

“There is a new meeting scheduled between Andrea Berta (Arsenal’s sporting director) and the Cunha camp. United intent on acting fast to avoid any surprises.”

