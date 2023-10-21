Man Utd scout Arsenal target and ex-Real Madrid winger, as Ten Hag moves to replace £143m pair

Manchester United sent scouts to watch a former Real Madrid forward and an Arsenal transfer target on Saturday, and a report claims Erik ten Hag realises a high profile pair need replacing.

The Red Devils spent heavily in the off-season when forking out a combined £163m (prior to add-ons) to sign Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund. Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat also arrived, though via the loan route.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe poised to buy a 25 percent stake in Man Utd, heavy investment in new players is expected next summer.

Centre-back is a position Erik ten Hag is understood to be keen on addressing. Crystal Palace and England ace, Marc Guehi, is a confirmed target and reports claim a bid of £60m ‘would be accepted’.

Elsewhere, online outlet Football Transfers state Ten Hag will turn his attentions to the holding midfield and wing positions.

Regarding the former, Man Utd do have an option to buy in Amrabat’s loan deal from Fiorentina worth £21.4m.

But if they opt to pass on the Moroccan, Football Transfers state United will still look to move for a long-term successor to Casemiro.

The Brazilian enjoyed a fantastic first season at Old Trafford, though has looked every bit of his 31 years of age this term.

Casemiro cost £70m when plucked from Real Madrid in 2022 and the report claims a replacement for £73m man Jadon Sancho will also be sought.

Sancho remains frozen out at Old Trafford amid a public spat with Ten Hag. A January exit now looks likely and Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and as yet unnamed clubs in Turkey have shown interest.

To replace Sancho and sign a successor to Casemiro, Football Transfers reveal Man Utd have cast their eye on two stars from the same club.

It’s claimed United sent scouts to Spain on Saturday to observe Real Sociedad pair Martin Zubimendi and Takefusa Kubo.

Double deal could cost €110m

Zubimendi, 24, is a long-time Arsenal target and his contract with La Real is understood to contain a €60m (£52m) release clause. Zubimendi has often been linked with taking Thomas Partey’s spot if Arsenal decide to sever ties with the Ghanaian.

Kubo, 22, was previously heralded as a wonderkid and earned a move to Real Madrid from FC Tokyo when aged just 18 back in 2019.

The left-footed right winger never made the grade at the Bernabeu, spending the entirety of his time on Real’s books out on loan to various Spanish sides.

However, since joining Real Sociedad in a permanent deal one year ago, Kubo has taken giant strides forward and is now a genuine threat from out wide.

Kubo has notched five goals and one assist in eight LaLiga matches this term. Per Football Transfers, Kubo would be viewed as Sancho’s direct replacement if brought to Old Trafford.

What type of fee Real Sociedad would command wasn’t cited in the piece. However, Transfermarkt offer a hint at the sums required with their €50m valuation of the Japanese.

On the subject of how the players fared in today’s clash with Mallorca, Zubimendi played the full 90 minutes and helped his side keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win.

Kubo started the match on the bench, though made an instant impact when brought on at the hour mark. Less than four minutes after introduction, Kubo provided the assist for Brais Mendez’s winner.

