Manchester United have been slammed for “falling apart” as Erik ten Hag’s side threw away a two-goal lead in a 3-3 Europa League draw at FC Porto.

Goals inside the opening 20 minutes from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund seemed to put Man Utd in control, only for the game to turn on its head after a Pepe strike and a brace from Samu Omorodion in the space of 23 minutes.

Captain Bruno was sent off for a second booking nine minutes from time for his second red card in as many games as the Red Devils lurched towards disaster, only for substitute Harry Maguire to head home in second-half stoppage time to secure the visitors their second point of the competition.

Despite rescuing a result, former England internationals Owen Hargreaves and Karen Carney tore into Ten Hag’s team, who drew 1-1 last week with FC Twente in the Europa League, for letting the three points slip.

The ex-United midfielder said on TNT Sports: “There was a lot going on. There were so many holes defensively. Manchester United didn’t stop any crosses, and then to go 3-2 down after being 2-0 up was ridiculous. The middle part of the game was crazy. That’s what it’s been like for a couple of years.”

Carney later added: “Manchester United fell apart. At 2-2, we were massively fearing for Manchester United. Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt were really really poor tonight and Casemiro as well.”

Ten Hag’s side settle for bad night, rather than nightmare

The pressure is ramping up on the Dutchman at present. His side’s 3-0 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League last weekend was a real low point for United, as they dropped to 13th in the table.

Even though the Red Devils showed fight to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat in Porto, they lost control of a game they should have put to bed in the first half.

Moreover, according to Opta, since Ten Hag joined the club in 2022, no Premier League side has conceded three or more goals in a match more times in all competitions than United (24).

Aside from this, TEAMtalk has reported that Ten Hag is on borrowed time at United, with many at the club doubtful he will be in charge for the 2025/26 season – even though his contract runs until 2026.

And the fact that United have won just one of their last 10 games in European competitions, including five losses and four draws, will not help Ten Hag curry favour with the club’s hierarchy going forward.

Man Utd have ‘number one’ target if Ten Hag goes

TEAMtalk revealed that Thomas Tuchel and Massimiliano Allegri are right at the top of their managerial wishlist, if Ten Hag is given the boot.

But it’s the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Tuchel who is their number one target going forward.

Despite that, TEAMtalk understands that minority owners INEOS – who handle football operations at Old Trafford – are also considering English managers such as Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe and ex-Chelsea head coach Graham Potter.

Aside from managerial speculation, United have been linked with Benfica ace Kerem Akturkoglu. The 25-year-old winger has bagged six goals and five assists in 11 games so far and that has caught the interest of the Red Devils.

Finally, our sources understand that the Manchester outfit are planning to offload Christian Eriksen as they try to make room for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.