Man Utd to slash asking price for ‘big mistake’ signing after exit options reduced to one

Manchester United are expected to reduce their asking price for a high-earning star they’re desperate to offload, and a report claims only one viable exit route remains after another quickly closed.

Man Utd splashed the cash in the summer window of 2022, spending heavily on the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Antony.

The jury remains out on Martinez, while Casemiro enjoyed an excellent first season at Old Trafford before experiencing a dramatic decline. Antony, meanwhile, flopped from start to finish and is set to join Real Betis on a six-month loan.

Casemiro was actually Man Utd’s third choice option in central midfield that summer. Frenkie De Jong was number one, followed by Adrien Rabiot and then Casemiro.

United paid a whopping £70m (£60m plus £10m in add-ons) for Casemiro despite being aged 30 at the time. The Red Devils also handed the veteran Brazilian a lucrative four-year contract worth £350,000-a-week.

Fast forward to the present day and Man Utd are desperate to shift Casemiro who has struggled badly since his impressive first season.

Indeed, our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, was informed back on December 31 that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS cohorts are baffled as to why the previous regime spent so much on an ageing star.

The length of the contract (four years) Casemiro was offered also left the new ownership group bemused.

According to a fresh update from Caught Offside – who label Casemiro’s signing a ‘big mistake’ – Man Utd have set their stall out at £30m. But amid a severe lack of interest, it’s claimed United are under pressure to lower their demands.

One potential exit route was recently floated in the form of Turkish side Besiktas. However, Caught Offside claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s club are not considering a move, leaving Saudi Arabia as United’s last hope of securing a sale.

It’s stated there is ‘concrete interest’ from Saudi Pro League clubs. Al-Nassr – where Casemiro would forge a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo if signing – have been spoken about the most.

But even then, it’s claimed Man Utd would have to drop their £30m asking price to facilitate a deal and Casemiro too would have to accept a pay cut.

That is perhaps the most sobering assessment of the situation given the Saudi Pro League are known for dishing out ultra-high salaries.

If SPL clubs are demanding Casemiro accept a drop on his £350,000-a-week wages, it’s an indication of just how far the player’s stock has fallen.

It’s also an indication of just how little interest in signing the five-times Champions League winner there is at this stage in his career.

Latest Man Utd news – Grealish, Garnacho, Dorgu, Scholes

In other news, The Sun claim Man Utd are among FIVE clubs interested in striking a deal for Jack Grealish.

The Manchester City winger is facing an ‘increasingly uncertain’ future at the Etihad and could be available this month. If United were to make a move it would likely be via the loan route.

Elsewhere, Napoli boss Antonio Conte has personally informed Alejandro Garnacho that he will be a guaranteed starter if moving to Naples.

Both Napoli and Chelsea are interested in signing Garnacho this month, with the latest from Sky Italy claiming Man Utd have dropped their asking price from £60m to £55m.

Garnacho is open to joining either Chelsea or Napoli if Man Utd accept a bid. But with TEAMtalk learning his ultimate aim is to sign for Real Madrid down the line, it may make more sense to pick Napoli given the assurances over playing time.

There’s been a development on the arrivals front too, with Man Utd tabling an official bid for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu.

The offer was rejected after falling short of Lecce’s €40m valuation, though United may well bid again for the player who’ll line up at left wing-back if arriving.

Finally, United legend, Paul Scholes, has named EIGHT players Man Utd must sell if they’re serious about overhauling their underperforming squad.