Man Utd slaughtered for keeping Michael Carrick – ‘relegation is what they deserve’

Manchester United are showing new levels of ‘incompetence’ after deciding to back Michael Carrick, according to one observer who also branded the manager ‘deluded’.

Man Utd are in full-blown crisis right now, with the club heading for relegation with Michael Carrick in charge. The 45-year-old has proven painfully underequipped for a job of this scale, with performances dire and results worse.

United have been played off the park when losing each of their last two matches by three-goal margins. They haven’t won a Premier League game since August, or a match of any kind in seven weeks.

High-level talks in United’s hierarchy have taken place in the aftermath of the 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Bournemouth. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Glazers, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox were all involved.

And despite an initial expectation Carrick would be sacked, news broke early on Tuesday afternoon of Man Utd choosing to stand by their under-fire manager.

Trusted outlets including the Athletic and BBC confirmed Carrick will still be in charge for Saturday’s clash with Chelsea.

And according to Overlap presenter and United Stand founder, Mark Goldbridge, there’s now virtually no chance Carrick is sacked before the two games after the Chelsea clash either, even if United are hammered by the Blues.

Man Utd panned for keeping Michael Carrick

Taking to X, a furious Goldbridge stated: ‘This means no sacking until the international break at least.

‘Won’t have time between Chelsea and Roma or Roma and Villa. Plus win one of those home games and they’ll PR a turnaround. Carrick’s here for a while now.’

Goldbridge also labelled United’s ownership and hierarchy incompetent, and questioned whether Carrick himself actually thinks staying on is what’s best for the club.

He wrote: ‘So as fans we’re meant to get behind Carrick and the players because Wilcox and Sir Jim have decided that’s the right thing to do. Yeah, that’s just a major head f*** for the weekend. Backing this is back[ing] incompetence.

‘Getting beaten by Chelsea and put in the relegation [zone] is what this ownership deserve.’

In another tweet, he stated: ‘Genuinely think the board confused the cheering for Carrick after Bournemouth as a sign fans want him to stay.

‘And if you did, you’ve confused loyalty to a legend on the pitch with supporting a coach who belongs in league one.’

Goldbridge concluded: ‘I also think questions needs to be asked of Carrick. Yes he loves the club but he has to be deluded to think that staying is helping. It’s a vanity project now.’

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