Manchester United have spurned the opportunity to provide Erik ten Hag with a much-needed addition at centre-forward this month, though a move into the Premier League could still take shape.

Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to find a solution for striker Hugo Ekitike by the end of the window and have offered the striker to a number of Premier League clubs. The 21-year-old is keen to test his mettle in the English top flight.

The development comes as PSG made it clear Ekitike would not find game time in the second half of the season. He has struggled with fitness and has not fit into the side this term. So far, Ekitike has only managed a single appearance in Ligue 1.

The frustrated forward is a player who has been on the fringes since his £25million move from Stade Reims in the summer of 2022.

There has been plenty of Premier League interest previously, with West Ham and Brighton both exploring a move before he chose to join the French champions.

We have learned the young Frenchman has been offered to Manchester United – along with other EPL sides – in a six-month loan capacity.

It’s not been conclusively disclosed by sources if he will manage a move to Old Trafford, but there is significant scepticism around a deal involving Man Utd at this time.

No Man Utd arrivals expected

Sources have been clear that Manchester United will not see anyone come into the club during this window.

They were keen on signing a striker and have looked at a number of options including Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

There was serious deliberation over an approach, but a move has not been deemed financially viable for now.

The club are in a transitional period with new part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking the helm and this – combined with financial inflexibility – has halted incomings this month.

The INEOS supremo wants to make wholesale changes to the running of the football department and recruitment.

This has brought the expectancy of a big and exciting summer and the club are keeping their powder dry in an attempt to ensure they’re capable of landing several big targets at season’s end.

It makes moves into Old Trafford difficult this month and Ekitike may land at another Premier League side before the window closes.

As such, Ten Hag will be forced to muddle through the remainder of the campaign with Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial as his frontline options at No 9.

Hojlund has scored just twice in the Premier League so far, while Martial has been ruled out for 10 weeks after undergoing groin surgery.

