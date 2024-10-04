Sources: Man Utd stance on Garnacho sale revealed, as Ten Hag rift claims ignite Barcelona, Juventus interest

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a shock move away from Man Utd

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move to Barcelona or Juventus and TEAMtalk can reveal the latest on his future – amid claims that his relationship with Erik ten Hag has become strained.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing start to the season and sit 13th in the Premier League table, while so far failing to win a game in the Europa League.

This has led to a lot of speculation about the future of manager Erik ten Hag, while recent reports have also linked Garnacho with a shock exit. The 20-year-old has become frustrated with the lack of minutes afforded to him by the Dutchman so far this term, it’s claimed.

It Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly considering moves for Garnacho in 2025, with the two clubs not put off by his supposed price tag of £50m.

However, contrary to reports, TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd view Garnacho as ‘untouchable’ and a huge fee of over £70m would have to be submitted for them to even consider a sale.

Barcelona are indeed keen to sign a new winger, but their top target is Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, so Garnacho is only considered a plan B or C option.

Sources say that Juventus ARE keeping tabs on Garnacho’s situation and he is one of the players on their shortlist, along with Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

Garnacho dreams of Real Madrid switch – sources

As mentioned, there have been rumours that Garnacho has grown frustrated with Ten Hag due to him getting limited minutes on the pitch so far this season.

We understand that there is an element of truth to this, but Garnacho remains focused on the Red Devils and nailing down his spot in the starting XI.

Garnacho’s dream, however, is to one day play for Spanish giants Real Madrid, despite previously playing for rivals Atletico Madrid at youth level.

The Argentine international would find it difficult to turn down Carlo Ancelotti’s side if they came calling for him, but they are already well-stocked in the winger department with the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

The priority of the Man Utd hierarchy is to provide stability to the side and keeping hold of their best players like Garnacho is key to that.

Barcelona are currently unable to match Garnacho’s price tag of over £70m and even if Juventus did stump up that fee, Man Utd are very unlikely to allow Garnacho to leave in January.

Man Utd target Benfica winger – report

Meanwhile, Man Utd are being linked with a move for a new winger of their own, with Benfica ace Kerem Akturkoglu reportedly on the shortlist of sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The Red Devils have been hugely impressed by the winger’s fantastic start to the new campaign and are now eyeing him as a target for next summer.

Akturkoglu has scored six goals and made five assists from 11 appearances so far this term, attracting the attention of several top sides.

Akturkoglu only signed for Benfica in the summer, joining from Galatasaray in a €12m (£10m; $13.2m) deal, but the Portuguese giants could make a big profit on him at the end of the season.

A recent report claimed that Man Utd are preparing to submit a €40m (£33.7m; $44.1m) offer for Akturkoglu, who mainly likes to operate on the left flank.

The biggest story surrounding Man Utd at the moment though is undoubtedly Ten Hag’s future at the club.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Red Devils’ match against Aston Villa on Sunday could determine whether or not the Dutchman gets the sack.

In terms of potential replacements, we understand that Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri are at the top of their shortlist.

TIMELINE: Alejandro Garnacho’s Man Utd journey

The Madrid-born winger joined the Manchester United academy in October 2020 after the Red Devils snapped him up for just £420,000 and signed his first professional contract in July 2021.

First came into the spotlight after scoring a brilliant solo goal in the FA Youth Cup win over Everton, which was nominated for United’s Goal of the Month award for February 2022.

Made his senior United debut in April 2022, replacing Anthony Elanga in the 91st minute of a 1–1 draw against Chelsea.

Scored his first senior goal for the club in November 2022 against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, with an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo. His first Premier League goal came just 10 days later against Fulham.

Signed a new contract with the club in April 2023, tying him down at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

Made his senior international debut with Argentina in June 2023 in a friendly against Australia, despite also being eligible for Spain, and now has seven caps for his country.

Scored what turned out to be the Premier League Goal of the Season with a stunning bicycle-kick against Everton in November 2023.

In April 2024, Garnacho became the first teenager to score multiple braces in three Premier League matches in a single season since Michael Owen in 1998–99.

Scored the opening goal in the FA Cup final win over Man City in May 2024, becoming the first teenager to score in the final since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004.

