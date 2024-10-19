Despite the rumours of the last few days, Manchester United do not consider Vincenzo Montella a real alternative as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag if the Dutch coach is fired.

Montella, currently in charge of the Turkish national team, was the latest name to be linked with the Man Utd manager’s position this week, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that he is not under consideration by the Red Devils.

In any case, Man Utd have let their current coach know that they should not make any decisions until at least the next international break, scheduled for mid-November, having asked Ten Hag for a decisive change of pace in terms of performance.

Brentford, West Ham, Chelsea, and Leicester – also an opponent in the Carabao Cup – will be the decisive Premier League matches for the future of the Dutch coach.

Still, the Europa League matches with Fenerbahce and PAOK will also have their weight, given that the management’s request is not only to return to winning consistently, but also to enhance the entire squad.

For this reason, the rotations that will be made in the next matches will also be fundamental, since in addition to the reduction of costs – as we have already said, with Casemiro and Antony that Man Utd would like to sell as soon as possible – the English club wants the squad to soon increase its economic value.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd set sights on lethal striker with transfer ‘expected’, as key condition emerges

Next Man Utd manager candidates

Man Utd recently missed out on one of their preferred replacements for Ten Hag after Thomas Tuchel accepted the England job.

In the aftermath, TEAMtalk learned that Graham Potter and Eddie Howe were potential options for Man Utd, although the latter would be hard to prise out of Newcastle.

There have also recently been claims of contact with Edin Terzic, the currently unemployed coach who led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season.

But Ten Hag admitted at his press conference on Friday that everyone at Man Utd is on the same page and that the situation over his future internally was quiet.

Time seems to be on his side, at least for now, but with Man Utd currently occupying 14th place in the Premier League, an upturn in fortunes is in high demand at Old Trafford.

Latest Man Utd transfer rumours

With Ten Hag able to focus on turning Man Utd’s form around for the time being, fans will also have half an eye on the upcoming January transfer window.

As stated, out-of-form winger Antony has been advised to leave the club after struggling to match the form he showed at former club Ajax.

In terms of incomings, various players are being linked with Man Utd at the moment, but in most cases they face competition for who they might be interested in.

For example, they have been named as admirers of Florian Wirtz, but one of their main rivals have been named as the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany playmaker’s most concrete suitors instead.

And, again from the Bundesliga, Man Utd could be looking to take advantage of the chance that Leroy Sane could become a free agent in 2025, hoping to prove more appealing than another couple of English landing spots.

Ten Hag’s Man Utd record

How Ten Hag compares to other Man Utd managers post-Ferguson

GO DEEPER – Next Man Utd manager: EVERY single option tipped to replace Ten Hag