Mason Greenwood is reportedly generating interest from four of the biggest clubs in Europe following his impressive start to life with Marseille.

The 22-year-old left Manchester United to join Roberto de Zerbi’s side following an impressive loan spell with Getafe in the 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd dropped Greenwood from their first team squad in January 2022 following his arrest for attempted rape, assault, and coercive behaviour, before all charges were dropped.

Greenwood has scored five goals in his first four league games since his £26.7m switch to Marseille and four European heavyweights have him on their radars.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all been ‘watching Greenwood closely’ this season.

The report claims that both Real Madrid and Barcelona considered a move for Greenwood this summer following his loan spell with Getafe, but ‘had other priorities.’

Sky Sports claim that Man Utd inserted a significant sell-on clause of between 40 and 50 percent into Greenwood’s deal, so they would benefit should he seal a big-money transfer in the future.

Man Utd have ‘no plans’ to trigger Greenwood clause

Man Utd have also included a buyback clause into his contract with Marseille but Bailey claims that they have ‘no plans’ to trigger it.

It’s suggested that Greenwood could leave Marseille ‘in the not so distant future.’ However, with the winger under contract until 2029, his suitors would need to stump up a significant fee to lure him away from the French side.

De Zerbi played a big role in bringing Greenwood to Marseille and he is delighted with his performances so far.

“Greenwood is simply exceptional. He is an excellent player, and it shows. I am happy to see him score to put an end to all the controversy in the media,” De Zerbi said last month.

“How far can Mason Greenwood go with me? I don’t know. He has to keep training like he does. Mason Greenwood is a serious boy, and we are all satisfied with him as a player, and as a person. He has a huge margin of improvement.”

Greenwood could also return to the international stage soon, per TEAMtalk sources. We exclusively revealed earlier this week that the forward has decided to switch his allegiance from England to Jamaica after Steve McClaren handed him a lifeline.

This came after Lee Carsley revealed before this England’s recent Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland that he ‘cannot consider’ Greenwood for selection for the national team.

Man Utd eye move for Angel Gomes

Man Utd may have no plans to bring Greenwood back to Old Trafford but reports suggest that they are eyeing another of their former stars.

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who left the Red Devils for the French side in 2020, has emerged as a January target for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle are also believed to be interested in the 24-year-old, who was awarded his first two England caps by Carsley earlier this month.

Man Utd are also keen to seal a deal for Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan, who has been dubbed as ‘the next Martin Odegaard’.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is said to be intent not to miss out on youth talents that Man Utd have scouted early on in their careers, so the club don’t have to pay a premium for them later down the line.

It is believed the Norwegian midfielder – who can also play up top – would be loaned back to Rosenborg after a January switch to Man Utd, in order to continue his development.

IN FOCUS: Greenwood is destined to play at the very top

Greenwood is a product of Man Utd’s academy and broke into the first team in March 2019 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He went on to make 129 appearances for the Red Devils and scored 35 goals and made 12 assists in the process.

Greenwood signed for Getafe on loan at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign and flourished in LaLiga, notching 10 goals and six assists from 36 matches.

And if Greenwood’s early displays for Marseille are anything to go by, he looks set to get better and better as he gains experience.