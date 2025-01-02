European giants Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain are showing renewed interest in exiled Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 27-year-old shocked the footballing world when the Man Utd man said he was “ready for a new challenge and the next steps” in an interview last month.

Despite a bright start under new head coach Ruben Amorim, Rashford has not featured for the Red Devils since their Europa League win at Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

During his time out of the first-team squad, which ostensibly stemmed from his suboptimal attitude and application in training, the England international has been linked with an Old Trafford exit – but whether he leaves in January or this summer remains to be seen.

While Rashford himself hit out at the “ridiculous” claims he is stepping up his efforts to leave the club, our sources can confirm that Dortmund and PSG, despite rumours suggesting otherwise, are keeping tabs on him.

Rashford, along with team-mate Joshua Zirkzee, are currently on the market as United look to shuffle their attacking options. The Red Devils are open to evaluating offers for both players but are unwilling to drop their asking prices for the pair.

For instance, United want around £50-60m (€60-72.3m, $62m-75m) for Rashford and this approach reflects their need to generate funds and that they need to sell before they can buy. We understand that in the next few days, important developments are expected for Rashford. PSG remain in the race for him after registering their interest last summer.

They see him as a versatile forward option and Dortmund regard him as a quality potential addition to strengthen their squad. The German team, who may look to repeat the loan move trick they did with Jadon Sancho in 2024, could take concrete steps to evaluate what is and what isn’t possible with Rashford in regards to a deal.

Who else is interested in Rashford?

TEAMtalk has confirmed that three Saudi Pro League teams are interested in bringing the United academy product to the Middle East, with Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, and Al Qadsiah are all ‘attentive’ to Rashford’s situation.

Incidentally, we understand that United are unlikely to do business with another Premier League team mid-season for the wideman – who has also been linked with a Major League Soccer transfer.

The Red Devils are yet to receive a formal offer for their out-of-favour forward, whose contract runs until the summer of 2028.

Our sources previously revealed that United minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is trying to reduce the club’s wage bill in an effort to free up funds to improve their underachieving squad.

Rashford and Casemiro are at the top of the pile for big earners, so moving them on may be a shrewd move financially. An intriguing few weeks lies ahead for many parties.

Man Utd transfer roundup: Amorin greenlights exits, Barcelona move won’t go away

United boss Amorim has reportedly approved exits for two younger players in the January transfer window, but only on loan.

It has been claimed that left-back Harry Amass, 17, and central midfielder Dan Gore, 20, will be allowed to get valuable first-team action for the second half of the campaign.

Former United manager Erik ten Hag repeatedly tried and failed to bring his old Ajax charge Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford but the midfielder resisted.

However, new reports suggest the Dutch international is ‘beginning to seriously consider’ a United move as his Barca game time may continue to be limited.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano claims Serie A team Como are closing in on a deal to sign Real Betis’ Assane Diao and that could pave the way for the Spanish side recruiting Antony on loan.

