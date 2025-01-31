A high profile Manchester United star Ruben Amorim admitted can’t cope with Premier League football is open to leaving and ‘concrete talks’ over a deadline-beating exit are in full swing, according to reports.

The February 3 deadline is fast approaching, though Man Utd do have plenty of irons in the fire. From an exits perspective, Marcus Rashford is expected to depart and his preferred outcome of joining Barcelona could quickly take shape if Ajax sign Ansu Fati. Barca must move players on before Rashford can arrive and Fati has emerged on Ajax’s radar.

Alejandro Garnacho is another who could depart. Chelsea are hovering, while Napoli have reportedly informed Garnacho and his camp they will return with a second bid if Man Utd lower their demands.

Napoli’s first bid worth £42m was quickly rebuffed by Man Utd who value Garnacho around the £60m mark.

Elsewhere, Man Utd’s highest earning player – Casemiro – could also take flight.

The veteran Brazilian is a shadow of the player he once was and has been used sparingly since Ruben Amorim took charge.

Casemiro’s £350,000-a-week wages are a giant drain on the club and United are desperate to find an exit solution in the coming days.

According to Sky Sports, Casemiro is ‘open’ to leaving and would give the green light to signing for Roma.

“Casemiro is open to a move to Roma and Manchester United are willing to let him leave on loan before the window closes,” explained senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy.

“United prefer to sell Casemiro on a permanent deal but there have not been any offers of that nature so far.

“Roma had asked for information about Casemiro, according to Sky in Italy. They have been doing due diligence on the Brazil midfielder in the event that they need to find a replacement for Leandro Paredes, who is a target for Boca Juniors.”

Paredes kicked a water bottle and left the field in a huff upon being substituted during Roma’s 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday night.

His departure to Argentine giant Boca Juniors remains a possibility in a move that would free up room and funds for Casemiro to take his place via the loan route.

And in a fresh update provided on X, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg stressed Casemiro’s pre-deadline departure is a very “realistic scenario.”

What’s more, Roma aren’t the only game in town, with “various markets” being explored and “concrete talks” with multiple clubs ongoing.

Plettenberg wrote: “Casemiro’s departure remains a realistic scenario until Deadline Day.

“Various markets are being explored, and concrete talks with interested clubs are ongoing. AS Roma are still exploring a deal to sign Casemiro.”

TEAMtalk has been able to verify there is strong interest in Casemiro from Saudi Pro League sides. After initial reluctance, we can also confirm Casemiro is now open to moving to that league if Man Utd agree a sale.

Amorim’s brutal Casemiro admission

Casemiro cost a whopping £70m to sign from Real Madrid and aged 30 at that time, his impact was always going to be short-lived.

The veteran midfielder, now 32, did enjoy a superb first season at Old Trafford, though it’s been all downhill on a very steep slope since then.

And rubberstamping the notion Casemiro is finished as a viable option at Old Trafford, Amorim recently pointed to Casemiro being unable to cope with the intensity of Premier League football when explaining why he’s rarely selected.

“Sometimes it’s a system fit – sometimes it’s the player’s [form],” began Amorim.

“We know that Casemiro nowadays has other qualities. He’s intelligent, understands the game and knows where the ball is going to be.

“But, we are in a league where there is a big intensity difference. Therefore I feel our team needs players with high intensity and sometimes we don’t have them.

“We all know Casemiro’s qualities and everything he has won, so I have nothing to add to that. It’s just a selection choice.”

Latest Man Utd news – Tel hijack / Mainoo position change

In other news, Man Utd are attempting to hijack Tottenham’s move for Bayern Munich striker, Mathys Tel.

Bayern and Spurs have agreed a deal worth €60m/£50m for the French striker, though Tel is yet to agree personal terms with Tottenham.

Man Utd intend to lodge a loan offer that would allow Tel to return to Bayern in the summer, while there is also a belief the frontman favours joining United above all other suitors.

Elsewhere, Amorim has hinted Kobbie Mainoo could be moved into the No 10 role on a permanent basis after impressing in a more advanced position in the 2-0 win over FCSB.