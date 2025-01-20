Manchester United are primed to offload Antony after the winger ‘agreed every detail’ in his imminent move to LaLiga, and the deal United have sanctioned is reminiscent of two very similar transfers that ultimately worked wonders for the club.

Antony, 24, has failed to meet expectations ever since his £82m (rising to £86m) arrival from Ajax. The managerial change from Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim hasn’t helped, with Antony lacking a natural position in the 3-4-3 formation.

Accordingly, and with Man Utd desperate to move players out ahead of bringing players in, Antony was given the green light to leave.

Greek giant Olympiacos approached Man Utd for a loan, though so too did Real Betis and it’s Spain where Antony will move barring any last-minute complications.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Antony has “agreed every detail” of his straight loan to Betis. An option or obligation to buy will NOT be included in the six-month deal.

“Antony has agreed every detail of his move to Real Betis on loan until the end of the season,” wrote Romano.

“Manchester United and Betis are set to seal the deal this week with one final round of talks to agree on small details. Here we go, soon.”

Antony deal can lead to bigger and better things… for Man Utd

Many will question the logic of a dry loan given Man Utd’s aim is to offload players this month to help free up room and funds for new arrivals.

United are crying out for reinforcements, specifically in positions they don’t boast specialised players for in Amorim’s system. A left wing-back in particular is a priority for United this month.

However, Man Utd will hope Antony puts himself in the shop window while at Betis, much in the same way Jadon Sancho did at Borussia Dortmund and Mason Greenwood at Getafe.

Sancho joined Dortmund on a six-month loan one year ago. Greenwood joined Getafe – also on a dry loan – ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Both players impressed during their stints away and Man Utd were able to secure moves with permanent solutions attached in the players’ first window back at Old Trafford.

Greenwood was sold to Marseille for £26.6m, while Sancho joined Chelsea on a season-long loan that contains a conditional obligation to buy.

The obligation – worth between £20m-£25m – will be activated if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season. The Blues currently sit sixth in the table.

If Antony thrives in Spain, he too will be expected to depart on a permanent basis upon returning to Man Utd in the summer.

Latest Man Utd news – Osimhem bid / Amorim’s worst in history claim

In other news, reports in Turkey claim Man Utd made a verbal offer worth €70m / £59m for Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli striker is currently loaned to Galatasaray, though there is a break clause in his contract that allows the loan to be cut short if a permanent transfer to a top club has been agreed.

But of bigger concern to United, per Football Insider, is the claim Arsenal have entered the frame and initiated contacts for a move of their own.

Elsewhere, Ruben Amorim admitted his current side are the worst in Man Utd’s history following their 10th league defeat of the season on Sunday.

“In 10 games in the Premier League, we won two,” Amorim told Sky Sports.

“Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. So we are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.

“Like I said, I’m not going to change, no matter what. I know we can succeed, but we need to survive this moment. Because I’m not naive and I know that we need to survive now.

“We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines, but I’m saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go, your headlines.”