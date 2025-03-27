Manchester United will reportedly soon receive an approach from AC Milan over a surprise move to bring Andre Onana back to Serie A – with three goalkeepers, including one described as a ‘world leader’, thought to be under consideration by the Red Devils as a replacement for the error-prone Cameroonian.

The Red Devils swooped to bring in Onana in summer 2023, paying Inter Milan a fee ultimately worth up to £43.8m (€56.4m, $62.5m) to reunite him with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. But like so many of the Dutchman’s big-money signings, questions have been raised over whether Onana has ultimately proved a value-for-money signing for Manchester United.

Indeed, while his form has improved this season after a rocky first season at the club, the 28-year-old has made a series of high-profile blunders that have undermined most of his good work previously.

As a result, it has been claimed in recent weeks that Ten Hag’s successor, Ruben Amorim, has already seen enough of Onana and wants to move the former Inter Milan stopper on this summer with a more reliable option brought in as a replacement.

And while ESPN and The i reports that the 28-year-old is prepared to dig in and has no intentions of leaving Old Trafford this summer, a fresh report from Fichajes claims AC Milan ‘wants to do Man Utd a favour and sign’ Onana in the summer amid their plan to secure the Cameroon international’s Serie A, with a controversial move to the arch-rivals of his former side, Inter.

They claim a series of errors has led Amorim to ‘question the future of Onana’ and his stay at Old Trafford ‘is not guaranteed’ this summer. As a result, Milan are attentive to his possible availability and are ‘ready to take advantage of the uncertainty to negotiate his signing’.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the Rossoneri’s interest is linked to the possible departure of Mike Maignan. While the French goalkeeper is one of the team’s most valued players, his deal expires in summer 2026 and a failure to renew in the coming weeks will likely see him put up for sale, therefore funding Onana’s arrival.

To that end, our reporter Rudy Galetti revealed earlier this week that Chelsea are back on the trail of France No.1 Maignan, who could be made available for a bargain fee this summer. The Italian has reported that Aston Villa are also considering a move as they look to sign a long-term heir for Emi Martinez.

Man Utd have three targets to replace Onana

With Onana’s future under the spotlight, United are understood to have identified three potential replacements in goal next season – and a ‘world-leading’ Frenchman is thought to be right at the top of the wishlist.

That’s after strong reports claimed United’s transfer committee are taking what’s been described as a serious interest in French keeper Lucas Chevalier.

The Lille goalkeeper has been in sublime form this season for the French side and, but for his heroics, their eventual 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 would have been significantly heavier. Indeed, the 23-year-old made four astonishing first-half saves to keep out wave after wave of Dortmund attack – and that form has now been rewarded with a place in the France squad.

Per the report, United scouts are closely following Chevalier – described in their report as one of the ‘world’s leading custodians’ – and now it’s claimed that optimism is growing that a deal can be secured after Amorim learned the conditions around a potential summer deal.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Burnley’s superb England squad stopper James Trafford is also on their radar, with the former Man City academy man almost certain to leave Turf Moor this summer regardless of whether the Clarets secure a Premier League return or not.

However, that chase is currently understood to be led by Newcastle United.

Earlier this week, The Sun also reported that Royal Antwerp’s highly-rated stopper Senne Lammens is also on United’s radar with scouts having taken a keen interest in his performances in recent weeks.

Either way, the possibility of Onana being replaced between the sticks this summer cannot be discounted, despite the 48-times capped goalkeeper’s preference being on staying where he is and honouring a contract that still has three years left to run.

Man Utd transfer latest: Quanda alternative eyed; ‘Duracell bunny’ tracked

Meanwhile, United are reported to be in contact over a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong and Oumar Solet, with two separate sources revealing how far advanced the Red Devils are in their quest to bring the two players to Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 12 that United are interested in signing Frimpong in the summer window – and now a new report elsewhere claims the move has nudged a significant step closer.

Any deal, though, will not be easy, with Fletcher also revealing that Manchester City have instigated talks to bring the Dutchman back to the Etihad.

Elsewhere, United are reportedly leading the chase and are ‘desperate to prevail in the race’ for Sunderland star Chris Rigg, who has been described as both a “diamond” and a “Duracell bunny” – and how the Red Devils could structure his record-setting transfer has also come to light.

It won’t all be spend, spend, spend, though, for United this summer and amid claims several unpopular exits may need to be sanctioned to fund some new arrivals, it’s reported that the first out the door could be Kobbie Mainoo after it emerged that a major European side had identified the teenager as an ideal addition to their ranks and were considering a big-money approach.

