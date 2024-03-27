Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has been told by Sir Jim Ratcliffe he will become a cornerstone of their side for years to come amid claims they are to reject a planned club-record offer for his services.

The Red Devils have endured an inconsistent second season under Erik ten Hag, enjoying the highs of an epic 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool, to the lows of 3-0 home defeats to Bournemouth and with Manchester United having a suffered an almost-inexcusable 16 losses across 40 games in all competitions this season.

That form has placed Ten Hag’s job in some jeopardy amid claims a change will be in the works this summer unless the Dutchman can steer Manchester United to a both FA Cup glory and a Champions League place. They should, at least, be able to reach a second successive cup final at Wembley, given their pairing with Championship outfit Coventry in the semi-finals, though securing UCL football for a second season in a row looks a far taller order.

DON’T MISS ~ Next Man Utd manager: Five Gareth Southgate alternatives analysed as Ratcliffe reflects on Ten Hag future

As things stand, they are currently nine points behind Aston Villa in fourth and six behind fifth-placed Tottenham, meaning it will take a significant swing in form from all three sides over the remaining 10 Premier League games for United to overhaul either.

Behind the scenes, British billionaire Ratcliffe is also assembling the finest team of football masterminds he can get his hands on and in an effort to restore United’s fortunes over the long haul.

Omar Berrada has already arrived as CEO, while a move to make Dan Ashworth the club’s first-ever sporting director is also in the final stages of agreement.

Man Utd target three major signings

Between the three men, they will look to piece together a squad capable of challenging the very best and a number of tough decisions are likely to be made.

To that end, Ratcliffe and co have reportedly set their sights on four marquee signings this summer to help the rebuild, with a new centre-half, midfielder and striker all required. United are also in the market for another right-sided winger, while a left-back is also on their shopping list.

As far as a defender is concerned, promiment broadcaster Jeff Stelling has tipped the Red Devils to bring in one of the country’s top young stars – and for a bargain fee at that.

Reports on Wednesday morning have also thrown open the possibility of a move for Wolves’ Joao Gomes, who has impressed this season in the Premier League and in Saturday’s Wembley triumph for Brazil over England at Wembley.

And as far as a new striker is concerned, a move for Ivan Toney has also been mooted by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Of course, United cannot just spent for the sake of it and they will have to stay within the means of FFP in order not to run the risk of a Premier League penalty.

To that end, a number of big-money stars will likely depart with both Raphael Varane and Casemiro expected to move on, while United will not take up the option to make loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat’s stay permanent.

Ratcliffe rejects huge Alejandro Garnacho offer

One man they could also cash in on in Garnacho, who has been attracting attention from Real Madrid of late.

Indeed, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed recently earlier this month that Los Blancos were preparing a huge €100m (£85.8m) offer for the 19-year-old following some eye-catching performances this season.

Such a sale would present United with a club-record sale – currently sat at the £80m received from Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo back in July 2009 – and significantly swell their transfer warchest.

However, The Sun reports that Ratcliffe has informed Garnacho’s agent that he sees the teenage winger as ‘untouchable’ and that no amount of money will convince him to cash in on his services.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the British billionaire wants to build the United side around the youngster and sees him as a major part of the club’s efforts to challenge the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid for the game’s top honours.

Alongside both Kobbie Mainoo – fresh from his Man of the Match award on his England debut on Tuesday night – and Rasmus Hojlund, the three are seen as top assets to build around with any offers for the trio set to be rejected out of hand.

The INEOS chief also wants to keep Marcus Rashford, amid claims of a big-money offer from PSG and that they see him as a would-be successor to Kylian Mbappe.

However, the first intention – and possibly greatest threat to Ratcliffe – is for keeping Garnacho will any approach for his services to be immediately discarded.

AGREE OR DISAGREE? The four problem positions Ratcliffe must fix at Man Utd this summer and who might solve their weaknesses