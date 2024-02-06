Man Utd star’s career hits rock bottom after latest humiliation; summer transfer now in grave danger

Donny van de Beek's career has sunk to a 'new low' while on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt

The faltering career of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has sunk to a ‘new low’ during his loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt, and one report claims a permanent summer switch already looks unlikely.

Van de Beek cost Man Utd £40m (including add-ons) when signed from Ajax back in 2020. Injuries disrupted the Dutchman’s time at Old Trafford, though even when fit Van de Beek failed to make the grade.

Indeed, the 26-year-old returned figures of just two goals and two assists from 62 appearances for the Red Devils.

Van de Beek was loaned to German side Frankfurt in the winter window. Frankfurt are subsidising roughly half of the player’s salary and also inserted an option to buy worth €11m that can rise to €14m via add-ons.

Van de Beek got the nod to start Frankfurt’s first two Bundesliga matches following his arrival. However, he was then hooked at half time after starting the third.

The Dutchman remained rooted to the bench while an unused substitute last time out against Koln on Saturday. Van de Beek was not called upon to make an impact despite Frankfurt trailing in the contest and going on to suffer a 2-0 defeat.

Clearly, Van de Beek’s spell in Germany is on a downward trend and further humiliation was to follow on Monday.

Van de Beek overlooked for UECL squad

Frankfurt updated their 25-man squad for the Europa Conference League and overlooked Van de Beek when doing so.

Clubs can make a maximum of three changes to their European squad ahead of the knockout rounds. Frankfurt dismissed Van de Beek and instead inserted their other January recruits – such as Sasa Kalajdzic and Hugo Ekitike – into their new set-up.

Responding to the snub, the Manchester Evening News labelled the omission a ‘new low’ in Van de Beek’s career.

What’s more, the outlet suggested the chances of Frankfurt activating their option to buy are already suffering.

Failure to take up the option would result in the Dutchman returning to Old Trafford in the summer.

But with the player seemingly having no future at United, another exit would surely be explored.

Adding to United’s dismay is the fact Van de Beek would only have one year left on his contract at that time.

As such, the pressure would be on to find a permanent buyer for a player who represents one of the club’s worst pieces of business in the post-Ferguson era.

