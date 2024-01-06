Man Utd star chooses next club, as January link-up with struggling Chelsea forward gathers pace

A Manchester United star whose contract was extended just a few days ago has ‘decided’ to join a struggling Spanish side where he could soon be joined by a faltering Chelsea forward, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag recently confirmed the Red Devils had activated the one-year options in the contracts of three stars. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal Mejbri are the trio in question, with all three now under contract until the summer of 2025.

United opted against triggering the options in Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial’s respective deals.

United hope Varane will sign a longer-term deal on greatly reduced terms. His £340,000-a-week wages are proving increasingly difficult to justify.

Martial, meanwhile, is expected to leave for good either this month or as a free agent in the summer.

Today’s update regards feisty midfielder Hannibal, with a report in Spain claiming he’s ‘decided’ to join Sevilla.

Diario de Sevilla bring that news, with the publication stating Hannibal ‘has decided to embark on the adventure at Sevilla on loan.’

Sevilla are in the midst of a tortuous campaign that currently sees them sat just one point clear of the relegation zone.

They also finished bottom of their Champions League group and exited Europe altogether, meaning their customary quest for another Europa League title is off the agenda.

In an attempt to halt their slide, Sevilla are making moves in the January window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a loan swoop has been sealed for Inter Milan’s Lucien Agoume.

Elsewhere, Hannibal is also wanted and per Diario de Sevilla, is a personal target of sporting director Victor Orta.

Hannibal was not called up for Tunisia’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. As such, a January switch is viable and Hannibal does not appear to have much of a future at Old Trafford.

His primary role is as a defensive midfielder, though he’s already been usurped by 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo in the pecking order.

Hannibal’s nine appearances for Man Utd this term have totalled just 313 minutes. According to Manchester Evening News reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, United’s intention regarding the player was always to trigger his option ahead of a future sale.

A loan to Sevilla – that potentially contains an option to buy – would thus make perfect sense for Man Utd.

Hannibal to link up with Chelsea struggler

Should Hannibal make the move to Sevilla, he could quickly be joined by struggling Chelsea striker, David Datro Fofana.

The 21-year-old is currently loaned to Union Berlin, though per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are primed to activate their recall clause.

Fofana has scored just twice in 17 matches for the club and was even handed a one-week suspension by Union in October after refusing to shake his manager’s hand after being substituted.

Once recalled, Fofana will be in line to join Sevilla who have already lodged a formal and official loan proposal.

Romano reported on Saturday morning that leaving Union and joining Sevilla has already been approved by Fofana. A deal between Chelsea and Sevilla is “close” to being sealed.

