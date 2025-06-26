An exiting Manchester United star hailed the ‘perfect’ ending to his Old Trafford career and revealed he’ll remain a fan of the Red Devils long after he leaves.

Man Utd presided over a truly shambolic campaign that produced the club’s lowest league finish (15th) since suffering relegation in the 1973/74 campaign.

The Red Devils had a chance to salvage their season by winning the Europa League. Doing so would have secured Champions League qualification, though Tottenham had other ideas.

Ruben Amorim is well aware mass changes to his squad are required and the overhaul is underway.

Just as important as arrivals are exits and among those United have chosen NOT to offer a contract extension to is Victor Lindelof.

Like Jonny Evans and Christian Eriksen, the Swedish centre-half will see his existing deal expire in a few days’ time on June 30.

Evans is set to remain with United in a non-playing capacity and will initially be responsible for looking after loans involving youth players.

Lindelof and Eriksen will continue their playing careers elsewhere and aged only 30, Lindelof has plenty of years left in the tank.

The defender recently spoke to MUTV to confirm his exit and in a season of doom and gloom, found a ray of hope in the way it ended.

United beat Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa 2-0 on the final day and much to Lindelof and every defenders’ delight, they also kept a clean sheet.

“A perfect ending,” said Lindelof (as quoted by the Manchester Evening News). “Clean sheet and a win, so it was a great ending. To spend it with my family here [on the pitch afterwards], as well, was special. So, yeah, I couldn’t have asked for a better ending.

“Yeah, I am proud of myself,” the defender continued. “It’s been a lot of ups and downs. “But I mean, for me to be able to represent this club for eight years, it’s been an honour and a privilege, and a dream come true.”

Lindelof went on to stress he’ll remain a fan of Man Utd despite his playing days with the club coming to an end.

“I’m leaving as a player, but I will always be a fan,” the defender stated.

“I wish nothing but the best for the guys and everyone around the club. Yeah, hopefully next season will be a little better than this one. I’m very sure it’s going to be.”

Lindelof leaves Man Utd having spent eight years at Old Trafford and racking up 284 appearances across all competitions.

