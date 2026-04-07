Man Utd star drops crystal clear hint he’s LEAVING despite increased role chances

Manchester United would be prepared to hand one of their players a far more important role in the team next season, though his comments strongly suggest he’d rather just leave.

There’s an area of Man Utd’s squad ripe for major change in the summer, though as yet, it’s going largely under the radar.

Senne Lammens has brought calmness and composure between the sticks, though beyond the Belgian, there’s very little by way of sure things.

According to the latest from the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd want to sell Andre Onana and are open to shifting Altay Bayindir too.

Onana will return to Old Trafford once his loan spell at Trabzonspor concludes, but United have no intention of reintegrating him back into the mix.

Veteran Tom Heaton is the current third choice this season. He’s out of contract in the summer, but the report suggests United might offer the 39-year-old a new deal to remain as third choice.

The obvious question to ask in this scenario is who’ll be second choice behind Lammens if Onana and Bayindir go?

Radek Vitek is one solution to that problem, with the Man Utd stopper currently thriving on a season-long loan at Bristol City.

The Czech star, 22, has never made a single senior appearance for United despite joining the club back in 2020.

Nevertheless, his assured displays in the Championship indicate he’d be up to the task of serving as United’s No 2 next term.

The MEN state Vitek as Lammens’ back-up is a scenario Man Utd are considering, though there’s a problem – he doesn’t want to play second fiddle.

Speaking in an interview last week, Vitek – who now has the taste for regular minutes – explained: “At this stage in my career, I want to play as many games as possible. I wouldn’t benefit from sitting on the bench.”

When touching on what happens upon returning to Man Utd in the summer, Vitek again reiterated he wants to play regularly.

“I will communicate with Manchester United closely, and we will see what’s going to be best for me next season.

“But I want to play football. I don’t want to just be somewhere sitting on the bench.”

With United back in Europe next season, Vitek may find himself installed as the cup keeper in the League Cup and FA Cup, with Lammens serving as the starter in the Premier League and Champions League.

But whether that commitment would be enough to convince Vitek to stay, only time will tell.

A prior report from The Daily Mail stated that if United and Vitek do part ways this summer, a sale for around £10m can be expected.

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