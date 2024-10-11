Man Utd star with expiring contract drops update on future as Ashworth eyes Prem replacement

Manchester United star Christian Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and he has shared his stance on a potential move away from Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old midfielder has broken back into Erik ten Hag’s starting XI in recent games and is now ahead of £350,000 per week Casemiro in the pecking order.

As we reported on Friday, Man Utd’s chiefs are keen to cut the club’s wage bill and that means multiple players who aren’t part of their long-term plans could be axed.

Sources say that Casemiro and Antony, for example, could be sold in January if a suitable bid arrives for one of the pair.

Eriksen was linked with a move away from over the summer but in a recent interview, he suggested that he is fully focused on Man Utd.

When asked if there had been talks about a contract extension, Eriksen told Danish outlet Bold: “No, we are not there at the moment [talks about staying put]. I have one year left, and then we can have another conversation next year when you stand in a different place.

“I had no thoughts about moving on [in the summer]. And I didn’t hear from the club that they wanted to sell me or that I had to leave. I really just felt that the family and I were doing really well. If something really exciting came along, or something where I really felt: ‘I want to try this,’ then fair enough, but it wasn’t something that I had to leave.”

Man Utd target Adam Wharton as Eriksen exit looms – sources

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Man Utd want to get big-money players off the books in January but offloading Eriksen is not a priority at this stage.

We understand, however, that the likelihood is that Eriksen will leave Man Utd on a free transfer next summer and they are already planning for life without him.

We exclusively revealed earlier this month that Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth has identified Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as a potential long-term replacement for Eriksen.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been superb for the Eagles since joining from Blackburn Rovers in January and deservedly earned a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Manchester City have also identified Wharton as a target as they eye cover for injured star Rodri, while Liverpool are thought to be interested in the youngster.

Sources say that it is unlikely that Crystal Palace will sell Wharton in January, but add that they will be lucky to keep hold of him for next season.

Man Utd to pursue new left-back in January

Meanwhile, Man Utd are also keen to bring in a new left-back and Ashworth feels that is more pressing and they could sign one in January.

We understand that the Red Devils have identified Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell as their top target for this winter’s transfer window.

The England defender isn’t part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge and the Blues are ready to sanction his departure.

Chilwell is yet to feature in the Premier League for Chelsea this term and hasn’t been included in their squad for the Europa Conference League.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also interested in Chilwell, so they will face competition for his signature.

He isn’t the only full-back on Ashworth’s list though as we understand that RB Salzburg star Amar Dedic is also being eyed by Man Utd.

Dedic’s natural position is at right-back but he can also play as a centre-back or left-back. His versatility is one reason why Man Utd are keen on the 22-year-old.

Napoli are considered favourites to sign Dedic at this stage, however, while Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested.

