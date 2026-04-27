Michael Carrick has ruled out one Manchester United summer signing, but INEOS could go against his wishes with an ‘appealing’ transfer.

We have revealed that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen on an alternative, but Carrick is the leading candidate to be Man Utd’s next permanent manager as Champions League qualification looks increasingly inevitable.

Carrick has surpassed all expectations in the interim role, but he will face a tougher challenge next season as he contends with the Premier League and Champions League.

Therefore, Man Utd are set to be busy in the transfer market this summer, but Carrick has ruled out a centre-back signing.

Carrick told reporters: “I haven’t got concerns [about Manchester United’s centre-back situation].

“We’ve got a mixed blend of experience, real quality and two promising, young players that have already shown what they can do.”

Despite this, The Telegraph have claimed that this is not cut and dry, with the centre-back department needing ‘regular reappraisal depending on what unfolds with Matthijs De Ligt’s injury in particular, and Lisandro Martínez more broadly’.

Should De Ligt continue to struggle, Man Utd may enter the market for a replacement and could sign Spurs star Micky van de Ven on two conditions.

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Relegation vital as Man Utd eye ‘appealing’ transfer

The same report claims Man Utd have made ‘background checks’ on Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, with a move for the former seen as an ‘appealing market opportunity’ if Roberto De Zerbi’s side gets relegated.

Naturally, Man Utd will not be the only club aware of this, and will also need to fend off interest from elsewhere if they decide to pursue Van de Ven, who reportedly has a clear preference for either United or Liverpool.

Spurs will have no hope of keeping Van de Ven if/when they get relegated, but we have reported that the Dutchman is intent on leaving even if they stay up and will not sign a new contract.

Van de Ven would be a great signing for Man Utd (or Liverpool), but he should not (and won’t be) a summer priority as they prepare to overhaul their midfield following Casemiro’s exit.

Casemiro’s departure means a new No.6 is a top priority for the Red Devils, and two midfield signings are expected after we revealed that club chiefs have approved another summer exit.

Man Utd are linked with a wide array of options, including Forest standout Elliot Anderson.

However, United face disappointment in the race for Anderson, with Forest players reportedly making it clear where he is likely to go this summer.

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