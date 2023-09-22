Man Utd star to get second chance despite Ten Hag mistrust, as key contract clause clarified

A Manchester United star who left on loan over the summer has confirmed he’ll be back at Old Trafford next season, though faces an uphill battle to change Erik ten Hag’s mind.

The Red Devils faced something of a mini crisis in the left-back position in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Luke Shaw sustained a muscle injury that’s expected to sideline him for up to two months. With Tyrell Malacia also in the treatment room, Ten Hag lacked for proven options.

What’s more, Brandon Williams was allowed to join Ipswich Town on loan, leaving just the untested Alvaro Fernandez as Ten Hag’s sole specialist left-back.

Robbie Savage implored the United boss to give Fernandez a chance. The Spaniard – plucked from Real Madrid’s academy in 2020 – excelled on loan with Preston North End last term.

However, Ten Hag and Man Utd instead opted to pursue a more established option and a loan swoop for Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon quickly took shape.

But rather than retain Fernandez as back-up, the 20-year-old was allowed to join Spanish side Granada on loan.

Clearly, Ten Hag was not of the belief Fernandez is ready to make a serious impact at Old Trafford just yet.

Fernandez confirms Old Trafford return

Nonetheless, when speaking during his official unveiling at Granada on Thursday, Fernandez confirmed a key clause in his loan deal is missing.

Loans often contain some form of option or obligation to buy. However, the left-back revealed that despite Granada’s best efforts to include one, Man Utd flatly refused.

“Manchester United rejected it and no agreement was reached,” confirmed Fernandez.

That decision suggests Man Utd do believe Fernandez has a future at Old Trafford, though Ten Hag’s initial lack of faith suggests he still has some way to go before becoming a firm fixture in the first-team.

