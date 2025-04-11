Man Utd stars including Rasmus Hojlund and Manuel Ugarte warming up before a Europa League clash with Lyon

A struggling Manchester United star received a worse player rating than Andre Onana for his dire display against Lyon, with a report claiming Ruben Amorim has seen enough and a sale has been approved.

Man Utd’s hopes of securing Champions League football – or any European football, for that matter – rest on winning the Europa League. Lyon awaited in the quarter-final stages and but for another error-strewn display from Andre Onana, Man Utd would be taking a healthy advantage into the second leg.

The goalkeeper – who engaged in a war of words with Nemanja Matic in the build-up – was at fault for both goals.

Onana failed to deal with a direct free-kick from out wide for Lyon’s opener before parrying a shot straight into Rayan Cherki’s path for the injury-time equaliser.

Onana was understandably panned by French outlet L’Equipe when delivering their player ratings. The goalkeeper received a measly 3/10 rating from the outlet who are notoriously brutal with their assessments.

However, Onana was not the lowest rated Man Utd played on the night, with L’Equipe bestowing that dishonour on Rasmus Hojlund.

The struggling Dane is enduring a nightmare second season at Old Trafford and was handed a dreadful 2/10 rating for his performance.

Explaining the lowly figure, the report added: ‘Rasmus Hojlund (2) contributed absolutely nothing to his team. He was easily shut down by the Lyon defence.’

Bruno Fernandes came out on top with an 8/10 rating, while goalscorer Leny Yoro (6/10) was the only other United star to score higher than 5/10.

Hojlund was replaced by Joshua Zirkzee just after the hour mark and the Dutchman showed his fellow frontman how it’s done when heading home in the 88th minute.

And according to a report from GiveMeSport, Hojlund’s days at Man Utd are numbered…

Rasmus Hojlund out, Liam Delap in

The outlet stated Amorim now believes signing a potent new striker is the biggest issue that must be addressed within his squad.

That reflects poorly on Hojlund who cost a whopping £64m (rising to £72m) when signed from Atalanta in 2023.

And per the report, Amorim has decided enough is enough and is on board with Man Utd selling the striker at season’s end.

United must sell well to ensure they have enough money to address all their needs in the upcoming window. Rather than sign a new striker to compete with Hojlund, GMS strongly suggested the new star will push the Dane out.

Responding to speculation about Hojlund’s future, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed a return to Serie A could be on the agenda.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano explained: “In this month, so the first 10 days of April, Italian clubs started calling to understand the situation of Rasmus Hojlund.

“They have a feeling there could be an opportunity to bring the player back to Italy. United signed him from Atalanta and now he could return to Serie A at the end of the season.”

Among the most interested clubs in bringing Hojlund back to Italy are Napoli.

