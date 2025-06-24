A Manchester United star is in direct contact with Bryan Mbeumo in an attempt to inch a deal over the line, and when United hope to seal a move has been revealed after an improved bid was launched.

Ruben Amorim is desperate to field an entirely new forward line next season. A lack of goals and end product has been identified as United’s biggest issue and all of the club’s early transfer business centre on bringing in a glut of talented new forwards.

Matheus Cunha has been banked and Man Utd hope to sign a new starting striker after closing a deal for Mbeumo.

Brentford value their talismanic attacker around the £70m mark, though are using the £62.5m Wolves collected from Cunha’s sale as a benchmark.

As such, a deal could be struck for a fee in the £62.5m-£70m range and news emerged on Monday night of United tabling a new and improved bid.

After seeing their opening offer worth £55m (£45m plus £10m in add-ons) rejected, United returned with a new bid worth upwards of £60m.

Man Utd and Brentford are continuing to hold discussions over a club-to-club deal, while TEAMtalk understands United have verbally agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old.

And to help turn that verbal agreement into an official one and put any lingering fears of a Tottenham hijack to rest, Andre Onana has got involved.

The Athletic revealed: ‘According to one source with knowledge of the situation, Onana has been in contact with Bryan Mbeumo as talks over his potential transfer from Brentford continue.

‘Onana and Mbeumo are international team-mates for Cameroon and the pair have spoken about linking up at Old Trafford.’

Man Utd in a hurry to seal Bryan Mbeumo transfer

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insisted on Monday night that Mbeumo is still giving priority to Man Utd.

Tottenham at the behest of Mbeumo’s former manager, Thomas Frank, have shown interest in hijacking United’s deal. However, Mbeumo only has eyes for Old Trafford.

As such, all eyes are on whether Brentford accept Man Utd’s latest bid and if not, whether United thunder in with a decisive third offer.

In any case, what is clear is Man Utd are not content to let the deal linger, with Amorim and co wanting a move wrapped up before their pre-season begins in early-July.

Taking to X, reporter Ben Jacobs detailed United’s ideal timeline when stating: “Manchester United’s plan is to try and get Bryan Mbeumo done before pre-season begins on July 7.

“And Mbeumo remains firm in his preference to join Man Utd.”

